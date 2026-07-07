Kavalan Earns Back-to-Back Whisky of the Year Honors at 2026 International Whisky Competition

Taiwanese Distillery Crowned Whisky of the Year; Full Results Go Live at 9 AM EST.

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Whisky Competition Committee has announced that Kavalan Distillery has earned Whisky of the Year for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its reputation as a global leader in world-class whisky production. The 2026 competition was held at the Louisville Thoroughbred Society.

This year's top honor, the Golden Barrel Trophy, was awarded to Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky, highlighting the distillery's continued excellence and innovation.

Kavalan's repeat victory follows its 2025 win, when Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky achieved an impressive score of 97.04 points.

"Kavalan has accomplished a rare feat by winning Whisky of the Year two years in a row at one of the industry's most demanding blind tasting competitions," said Max A. Solano, Competition Director of the International Whisky Competition. "The Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask distinguished itself with exceptional depth, balance, and complexity."

Tasting notes for the winning whisky were provided by Octavio "Tavo" Bernal, Master of Scotch, Council of Whiskey Masters:

"The nose opens with oily leather, an earthy tea blend, and a hint of anise, followed by grilled mango, light ash, and a touch of white pepper. On the palate, chocolate-covered raisins, chewy figs, and a delicate smoky barbecue tang come forward. The finish lingers with dark leather, juicy cassis, and lightly roasted cocoa nibs."

Crafted in Yilan County, Taiwan, Kavalan continues to push the boundaries of whisky-making through innovative production, unique climate conditions, and meticulous cask selection.

Complete results can be found at: www.whiskycompetition.com/results

Since its restructuring in 2015, the International Whisky Competition has established itself as one of the most selective events in the whisky world. Each entry is evaluated individually through a strict double-blind process, ensuring impartial judging without any information about origin, category, or ABV. This year, the judging panel brought together Masters from the Council of Whiskey Masters, respected industry veterans, and professional tasters.

Following an Olympic-style format, the competition awards only three medals per category—Gold, Silver, and Bronze—making each accolade highly sought after.

For additional details, visit www.whiskycompetition.com

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SOURCE International Whisky Competition