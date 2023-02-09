Kavalan Launches in Sweden

Sweden's Symposion will distribute four Kavalan expressions

TAIPEI, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan, Taiwan's premier whisky maker, has announced it is expanding to Sweden starting this month.

Kavalan CEO Mr YT Lee said the move reflected growth in international markets.

Kavalan’s entry-level Distillery Select No.1 is endowed with subtropical fruity sweetness.

"We are seeing strong demand for Kavalan in markets such as France and the UK, and we look forward to building on that growth in Sweden with the help of Symposion, which is family-run like Kavalan itself," he said.

"We believe Swedish drinkers will like the four award-winning expressions in stores from this month: Distillery Select No. 1, Triple Sherry Cask, Podium and Solist Vinho Barrique."

The Sweden portfolio ranges from the signature Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique (57.8% ABV) - named World Whiskies Awards' 2015 Best Single Malt - to the distillery's latest new release, Triple Sherry Cask (40% ABV), a gorgeous amalgamation of Pedro Ximénez, Moscatel and Oloroso sherry-aged whiskies.

All Kavalan expressions are single malt whisky made from pure barley in its distillery in Yilan County, on the island of Taiwan.

Expressions for Swedish Market

Kavalan Distillery Select No.1 Single Malt Whisky (ABV, 40) Vol 70cl Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky (ABV, 40) Vol 70cl Kavalan Podium Single Malt Whisky (ABV, 46) Vol 70cl Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky (ABV, 50-59.9) Vol 70cl

About Symposion

Symposion is a family-run specialist in premium spirits, with a modern approach to a complex monopoly market. With more than 25 years' experience in Swedish off-trade, on-trade and travel retail channels, Symposion holds several market-leading positions. Symposion's distribution covers 100% of the Swedish alcohol market, including monopoly stores, restaurant wholesalers, bars, restaurants and travel retail.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky on the island of Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 700 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Tsai

[email protected]

Britney Chen

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1998422/01_Kavalan_Distillery_Select_No_1.jpg

SOURCE Kavalan