Kavalan's 'Triple Sherry Cask' Debuts in U.S.

Kavalan's Cask Strength range returns to American market

TAIPEI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan is launching its award-winning Triple Sherry Cask (750ml, 43% ABV, $99.99 SRP) in the U.S. market, marking the Taiwanese distiller's first major release of 2024.

Located in Yilan County, Kavalan was the first non-government-owned distillery in Taiwan when it first opened in 2005; it has since achieved some of the industry's highest honors, including IWSC's "Distiller of the Year," "Spirits Producer of the Year" and World Whiskies Awards "World's Best Single Malt."

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask fully matured in Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez and Moscatel sherry-aged casks.

It's also reintroducing the Kavalan Cask Strength Series to the American market for the first time since 2018, with Hotaling & Co. importing a lineup of four whiskies: Kavalan ex-Bourbon Cask Strength, Oloroso Sherry Cask Strength, Vinho Barrique Cask Strength, and Port Cask Strength.

The Triple Sherry is a rare combination of Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez (PX) and Moscatel-aged casks with Kavalan's velvety texture and signature sweetness. Pedro Ximénez and Moscatel are known as the king and queen of sweet sherry.

Notes of cinnamon, candied smoked plum, and citrus are layered with berry, tropical fruit, and longan aromas, with a dash of honey, chocolate, and toffee.

"We believe Triple Sherry will win the hearts of U.S. drinkers. It's the only whisky out there that combines three different sherry casks. The Sherry flavours explode with taste and aromas of dried fruits, rich caramel, sweet maltose and tropical fruits," said King Car Group CEO Mr YT Lee.

After fully maturing Kavalan's new make spirit in the three individual sherry casks, Triple Sherry Cask reflects a three-stage balancing act of marrying vats. The process allows the three whiskies, once fully matured in the three respective sherry casks, to rest and meld together in perfect fusion, locking in optimal smoothness.

"During this process, the flavors harmonize through a myriad combination of the three sherry cask whiskies, creating up to nine distinct sherry dimensions. With the dried fruits of the Oloroso cask as its main character, Triple Sherry is embellished with the sweetness of PX and Moscatel casks," says Senior Blender Zerose Yang.

The packaging design features fluid painting intertwined with white, gold, and red colours, which symbolise the multilayered and smooth taste of triple sherry cask whisky. Underscored on the tin capsule is a double silver line, symbolising the Central Mountain and Snow Mountain ranges surrounding Kavalan Distillery.

Distribution of Triple Sherry Cask

Available nationwide across the United States.

Distribution of Cask Strength Range

The Single Cask Strength Range is currently available in select retailers in California, New Jersey, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada and Hawaii.

Product Descriptions

Triple Sherry Cask

43% ABV; 750ml; $99.99 SRP

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky is a rare combination of three exquisite sherry-aged casks — Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez, and Moscatel — with the dried fruits of Oloroso as its main character. Rich caramel and the sweetness of maltose are layered with the distillery's unique tropical fruits to create a delicate but distinct sherried whisky that can be enjoyed on easy-drinking occasions with friends. This single malt has received a Double Gold Medal in the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Colour: Deep Scarlet

Nose: Ripe, mature berries and dried fruits fill the nose, with fresh scents of grapes and citrus interlaced with chocolate brownie and toffee sweetness. Hints of cinnamon, clover and spiciness, blending into pleasant oakiness and fragrant rosemary.

Palate: Lingering flavours of sherry dried fruits. Warm and smooth with a mellow texture. A lively flamenco dance of candied fruit, caramel, and honey sweetness on the taste buds. Multi-layered and perfectly balanced, it's an unforgettable feast for the palate.

Ex-Bourbon Cask Strength

A multi-dimensional single malt whisky, matured in hand selected fresh American ex-Bourbon casks.

Nose: Clean and fresh tropical fruitiness with pleasant vanilla, coconut, and spices.

Palate: Well-balanced natural sweetness, vanilla, and oak spices, round and complex with silky smoothness.

Oloroso Sherry Cask Strength

Matured in top quality special edition Oloroso sherry casks, bottled at the distillery without any coloring or chill-filtration.

Nose: Clean and complex with multiple layers of dried fruit, nuttiness, and spices with some marzipan and vanilla touches to it as well.

Palate: Rich, oily, and full of pleasant, dried fruit and spices that linger on in the mouth with a hint of fine coffee.

Vinho Barrique Cask Strength

Fully matured in used American oak wine barrels that have been toasted and re-charred to bring out fruity vanilla notes.

Flavor: A rich fusion of vanilla and caramelized sugars with dark chocolate on top. Ripe melon and mango together with kiwi and a delicate burst of citrus fruit. Pepper is also present in the background waiting to be noticed.

Palate: The taste ends with clean and complex flavors embodying all that is best in the finest malt whiskies and enjoying a long aftertaste.

Port Cask Strength

Fully matured in Portuguese Port barriques in Taiwan's subtropical climate to create multiple rich flavors.

Nose: The rich fruit and nutty flavors combined and enhanced by orange and citrus notes that can be enjoyed together with gentle and elegant wood spices of our American oakiness.

Palate: Satisfying fruitiness blended with quality chocolate aromas that melt delicately on your palate. A wonderful and long-lasting aftertaste.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 800 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co. is a leading American distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials established 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company in San Francisco. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on a tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share its commitment to craft and care. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore the full range of brands.

