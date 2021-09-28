Kavaliro, A Leader in Technical, Professional and Workforce Solutions, Announces Strategic Partnership with RightRev

RightRev helps businesses get out of using spreadsheets and obsolete custom workarounds. Particularly as legacy revenue recognition processes and systems have become more labor-intensive, inefficient, and highly prone to error.

Additionally, RightRev seamlessly integrates with sales and revenue accounting processes, offering a united platform for sales operations and revenue reporting across all products and services--from subscriptions, to one-time sales, services, training, promotions, and more.

RightRev's partnership solidifies Kavaliro's ability to provide additional offerings to its best-in-class Salesforce Revenue Cloud Advisory & Implementations capabilities. This is particularly of interest for companies seeking to integrate a true Quote to Cash solution and maintain the ability see the delta between closed deals and recognized revenue without the requirement of complex coding.

"Kavaliro brings a very experienced approach when it comes to Salesforce Revenue Cloud (CPQ and Billing) transformations across multiple ecosystems. Combining this solution with what we at RightRev are looking to accomplish, makes this a great partnership to provide a true end-to-end, lead-to-revenue, solution," says Chris Benoit, Senior Director - Sales Strategy and Operations, RightRev.

About Kavaliro: Kavaliro is an award-winning professional services firm with offerings across the United States. Founded in Orlando in 2010, Kavaliro offers Salesforce Revenue Cloud Advisory and Implementation services in addition to professional, technical and workforce solutions with agility, assurance and authenticity within the government and commercial sectors. Kavaliro excels at providing clients with integrated custom solutions, identifying and connecting the most qualified professionals to create solutions for companies critical projects. Ensuring the ongoing success of all types of businesses, Kavaliro's full suite of services include Salesforce CPQ and Billing Advisory & Implementations; Workforce Solutions; Managed IT Services; Project Services; and Government, Defense & National Security. Visit www.kavaliro.com

