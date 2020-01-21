Kavana Rum Partners w/ St. Louis Blues Hockey
ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavana Rum is proud to announce its partnership with its home state NHL team, the St. Louis Blues. Starting this season, Kavana Rum will be the preferred rum of the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions in the Enterprise Center, which is home to the Blues and also hosts numerous concerts, shows, and sporting events in the heart of downtown St. Louis.
"As a Blues fan and someone who calls St. Louis home, I'm thrilled about partnering with Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Blues. The success they have both on and off the ice in the community is exactly what Kavana is all about. We believe everyone has something to celebrate, whether that is a smile from a friend or hoisting the world's greatest trophy. Being a partner of the St. Louis Blues allows us to continue to prove our motto, Success Has Great Taste"-Josh T.
The St. Louis Blues partnership is a fantastic opportunity to extend Kavana's presence to their fans. To support the brand's tremendous growth, the company will be announcing many exciting cross promotions like this in 2020. Let's Go Blues!!!
