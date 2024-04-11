KAVANÂ Unveils 30-Acre Oceanfront Retreat Center & Learning Institute Dedicated to Personal Transformation for Real-World Impact

KAVANÂ , co-founded by Azrya and Benjamin Bequer, is anchored in its mission to accelerate personal transformation that ignites Ripples of Impact. The organization was born after Azrya, an intuitive coach, met Benjamin, a serial entrepreneur and investor and they quickly discovered their shared vision of a global network of Learning Institutes and impact leaders committed to the conscious stewardship of a more beautiful world where living with purpose has gone mainstream.

The Bequers chose MUSA, Mexico – an emerging town-of-the-future that was put on the map in 2020 – after they were introduced to the MUSA co-founders, Tara Medina and Andrés Saavedra whose design studio, ASD , is spearheading KAVANÂ's architecture.

Saavedra, who has called Guerrero, Mexico home for the past 20 years, is a respected architectural veteran known for cultivating groundbreaking creative endeavors that give back to the local community. MUSA's mastery in both bold design and community impact made it a natural partner for KAVANÂ.

"There are a lot of retreat centers and a lot of transformation programs," said KAVANÂ Co-Founding Steward Azrya Bequer, "but most put the focus on "improving" the self. With KAVANÂ, we want to do something different: to create a place, program, and community that recognizes that the best way to change the world is to start with yourself, and let that ripple. We're all about inner work that serves outer impact."

KAVANÂ features more than 80 structures, including an above-water Yoga Deck on the 3-mile saltwater lagoon that borders the property; a terraced Beach Club overlooking 1,000 feet of pristine beachfront; breakout Community Hives designed to support multiple private retreats concurrently; and most notably a 15,000 square foot temple designed by former WeWork Architect Reed Finlay who also co-designed the the Burning Man 2023 Temple of the Heart.

"I attended my first retreat in 2011 and immediately began to see the impact that doing the work to shift my inner experience had on my outer reality," said KAVANÂ co-founder Benjamin Bequer. "As my own material blessings unfolded, I felt called to create a place where I could share the gifts of purpose, connection, community, and creativity. I believe that what the world needs during this emerging period of rapid change is to bring purpose-driven people from diverse backgrounds together to co-create solutions."

KAVANÂ has been meticulously designed to serve retreat and group hosts with a variety of breakout spaces that immerse guests in the natural environment where they can observe migrating whales, flamingos, and dolphins. The space is set against a lush mountain backdrop, amidst rich vegetation that will be sustainably transplanted during development to increase foliage area density. The center's three Community Hive breakout spaces make it possible for multiple retreats to be held concurrently while maintaining privacy. Meanwhile, retreat rooms feature an innovative modular design making it possible for each to comfortably fit up to six guests. When the center is completed, it will boast a maximum capacity of 186, but given its strategic partnership with MUSA, this number can expand dramatically. The partnership also grants all KAVANÂ guests access to MUSA's four-star amenities, including a gym, restaurant, and beach club, with much more to come. KAVANÂ is scheduled to open in 2025.

About KAVANÂ

Co-founded by Azrya and Benjamin Bequer, KAVANÂ is a 30-acre oceanfront Retreat Center & Learning Institute located 45 minutes south of Zihuatanejo International Airport. KAVANÂ is more than a space, it is a place that is anchored in a mission to accelerate personal transformation that ignites Ripples of Impact. KAVANÂ is located within MUSA, a destination-in-the-making that's rooted in creativity, innovation, exploration, regeneration, and impact. MUSA is open today at www.findmusa.mx. KAVANÂ is scheduled to open in 2025.

For Press Inquiries

[email protected]

www.kavanaretreats.com

SOURCE KAVANÂ