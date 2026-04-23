The BIPOC-owned, woman-led functional beverage brand brings traditional South Pacific kava tradition to the U.S. wellness market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavayn, a functional beverage brand, announces the launch of its kava-inspired line, featuring kava extract drinks, gummies and snap packs. Sourced from small village farms in Vanuatu, Kavayn uses noble kava root, the highest-quality traditional standard, to ensure a cleaner, more consistent experience.

Kavayn Launches Modern Kava Beverages That Redefine Social Drinking Without Alcohol

The brand's mission is to bring kava into the U.S. mainstream by making it enjoyable, approachable and easy to incorporate into modern social rituals. With growing consumer demand for alcohol alternatives and increasing interest in functional wellness beverages, Kavayn is positioned at the forefront of a shift toward more mindful social experiences.

Kava, a root from the pepper plant family, has been used for thousands of years across the South Pacific as a ceremonial and social beverage known for its calming and mood-enhancing properties. While traditional kava is often earthy and unfamiliar to new consumers, Kavayn transforms it into a modern, great-tasting functional drink designed for today's lifestyles.

"Kavayn was created to reimagine how people unwind and connect socially without relying on alcohol," said Bradley Tabone, co-founder of Kavayn. "We wanted to preserve the cultural roots of kava while making it accessible, elevated, and enjoyable for a new generation of consumers. Our kava-infused products support relaxation and a balanced mood through interaction with GABA pathways."

Kavayn sits at the intersection of wellness, social drinking and mindful consumption, offering a calming, feel-good alternative to alcohol. The brand is designed for consumers seeking relaxation and connection without next-day side effects.

The Kavayn product line includes:

Kava-Infused Spirits ($74.99/17 shots): Ready-to-mix functional kava shots in Pineapple Coconut and Unflavored. Each serving contains 350 mg of noble kava root extract and can be enjoyed over ice, sparkling water, juice, or mocktails.

($74.99/17 shots): Ready-to-mix functional kava shots in Pineapple Coconut and Unflavored. Each serving contains 350 mg of noble kava root extract and can be enjoyed over ice, sparkling water, juice, or mocktails. Kava Gummies ($24.99): Fruit-flavored gummies infused with 200 mg of noble kava extract, offering a convenient and portable way to support relaxation.

($24.99): Fruit-flavored gummies infused with 200 mg of noble kava extract, offering a convenient and portable way to support relaxation. Snap Packs ($49.99): Portable 5mL liquid kava elixirs in Vanilla Hazelnut and Unflavored formats, infused with 250mg of noble kava extract designed to be added to any beverage for an instant functional upgrade.

($49.99): Portable 5mL liquid kava elixirs in Vanilla Hazelnut and Unflavored formats, infused with 250mg of noble kava extract designed to be added to any beverage for an instant functional upgrade. How to Use: Enjoy one shot per serving over ice or mixed with juice, sparkling water or your favorite mocktail. Each serving delivers 350 mg of pure noble kava root.

Kavayn is a BIPOC-owned, woman-led brand founded by Mexican-American entrepreneur Chere Lucett, alongside Brad Tabone, Surya Pavan Avvva and Duncan MacRae, bringing a fresh, culturally respectful perspective to the functional beverage space.

For more information, visit www.kavayn.com.

About Kavayn:

Kavayn is a modern functional beverage brand bringing the ancient South Pacific tradition of kava into today's social wellness culture. Made with premium noble kava, Kavayn is crafted to deliver a calm, feel-good experience as a sophisticated, alcohol-free alternative for the sober-curious consumer. Founded in 2026, Kavayn is a BIPOC-owned, woman-led brand redefining how people unwind, connect and enjoy social rituals without alcohol or hangovers. Follow them on Instagram @kavaynkava.

SOURCE Kavayn