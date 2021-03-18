Kavira Health launches deliverable primary care and urgent care house visits in Minnesota

Even for the insured, obtaining primary and urgent care in the U.S. can be a tedious process. Wait times to see a provider can be weeks-long, and price transparency is non-existent. As a result, the vast majority of Americans don't receive the care they need.

According to the World Bank, primary care providers can handle 90% of an individual's healthcare needs.

Kavira wants to make preventive and urgent care convenient and accessible to anyone in Minnesota with an internet connection. Kavira offers one-time house visits for $200 to those located in the Twin Cities. For individuals that want ongoing care, Kavira offers a $40 monthly subscription membership plan . Members get unlimited and on-demand access to Kavira's providers via texts, videochats, and house visits. Members also receive discounted labs and prescriptions, with medications delivered right to the members' home.

Kavira believes that by removing the barriers associated with accessing care, their patients will increase utilization of care, making them healthier in the long-run, and eventually lowering their overall cost of care – they call it the Kavira Equation.

"I grew up in a family with quadruplet younger siblings that required constant attention from the healthcare system, so from a very young age I had internalized the difficulty – inconvenience, poor patient experience, long waits, high costs – associated with seeking care," said CEO Andrew Headrick, who founded the company last year.

Kavira's model does away with trips to the doctor, stuffy waiting rooms, and surprise bills. Kavira encourages longer visits and urges patients to reach out for any and every ailment, no matter how minor.

Kavira raised a private round of funding earlier this year. The company is providing its services direct-to-consumer and will start providing care to businesses in the near future.

