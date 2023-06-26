KAWASAKI ENGINES ADDS KTECH™ FUEL TREATMENT TO ITS SUITE OF GENUINE PARTS

Fuel treatment now available through dealers; helps protect 4-cycle and 2-cycle gas engines and fuel systems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Engines has introduced KTECH™ 3-in-1 Fuel Treatment to its suite of Kawasaki Genuine Parts, which includes KTECH oils, fuels, tune-up kits and accessories. Landscapers, contractors and others who count on outdoor power equipment to get the job done can purchase KTECH 3-in-1 Fuel Treatment and other products through Kawasaki's extensive dealer network.

Designed to help protect 4-cycle and 2-cycle gasoline engines and their fuel systems, KTECH Fuel Treatment helps eliminate harmful deposits and safeguards against ethanol-related performance issues. This product is alcohol-free and is formulated to keep both carbureted and EFI fuel systems clean and ready to perform.

KTECH Fuel Treatment provides users with three key benefits:

  • STABILIZES: helps stabilize fuel for up to 24 months.
  • CLEANS: a specialized additive formula helps decompose and eliminate harmful deposits and keeps fuel fresh.
  • PROTECTS: safeguards and preserves metal parts against corrosion, rust, oxidation, and other factors caused by moisture buildup.

"Our KTECH family of products help customers protect their investment and perform their work with confidence and efficiency," said Nelson Wilner, senior vice president and general manager. "With the addition now of KTECH 3-in-1 Fuel Treatment, we're able to continue delivering the high performance, trust and reliability that are the hallmarks of all Kawasaki products."

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets.  The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich.  It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,600 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, select countries in Central and South America, Australia, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

