Kaweah Delta is now Kaweah Health as part of rebranding initiative

VISALIA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better reflect the breadth of services it offers to elevate the health and well-being of the Central Valley, the largest district hospital in the state and the only California affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute, has completed an extensive rebranding initiative.

The largest acute care hospital and the only trauma center between Bakersfield and Fresno, is now Kaweah Health following a rebranding initiative that includes a new name, a new logo, and an updated website.

"It's the perfect time to reinvent, redefine, modernize, and distinguish ourselves as more than a hospital or a medical center," said Gary Herbst, Kaweah Health's Chief Executive Officer. "Our new name reflects our changing role from being a healer of sickness and injury to a champion of health and wellness."

In 60 years, Kaweah Health has grown from its beginnings as a 68-bed community hospital to a healthcare system with nine campuses across Tulare and Kings Counties anchored by a 435-bed acute medical center in Visalia. It is the largest district hospital in California with a combined 613 licensed inpatient beds and employs more than 5,000 team members who work beside more than 600 active Medical Staff members. Kaweah Health offers cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, trauma, invasive, non-invasive and interventional cardiology, mental health, cancer care, and more.

"We have become a comprehensive, state-of-the-art, integrated health system," said Herbst, noting Kaweah Health has been named one of the best 250 hospitals in the nation by Healthgrades for three consecutive years and one of the country's top 50 cardiac surgery programs for four consecutive years.

Kaweah Health also partners with Valley Children's Hospital and the University of Southern California to help raise the level of care available to children and adults. Kaweah Health is a fully-accredited teaching hospital with close to 130 residents training in six residency programs.

"We want to remember this as the year we rose like a 'phoenix from the ashes'—stronger, smarter, and more powerful," Herbst said. "We are modernizing our brand to show that we are innovative, confident, compassionate, and progressive – and as a symbol of who we are today, Kaweah Delta has evolved to become Kaweah Health."

Kaweah Health is a publicly-owned community healthcare organization located in Visalia, California providing comprehensive health services. For more information, visit www.kaweahhealth.org.

SOURCE Kaweah Health

Related Links

http://www.kaweahhealth.org

