Kawneer Celebrates 120-Year Anniversary

The Pioneer of Architectural Aluminum Facades Continues to Build its Legacy with Innovative Products that Bring Architectural Vision to Reality

NORCROSS, Ga., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawneer, a leading manufacturer of architectural aluminum systems, is celebrating 120 years since its incorporation on March 10, 1906. Kawneer created the first modern retail glass storefront and continues to be a pioneer in the industry through product innovation that combines the performance that modern building demands while delivering the striking aesthetics that architects want to leave their own legacy.

Since its founding, Kawneer has partnered with the architecture industry to push the boundaries on building design and resilience. From early storefronts to today's high-performance framing, curtain wall, window, and entrance systems, Kawneer has continually adapted to meet changing design priorities, regulatory demands, and construction realities across North America.

"Kawneer filed the first-ever patent for a storefront system in 1906, and we have continued to be an industry pioneer," said Simon Bates, President of Kawneer. "Over the course of our 120-year legacy, our unwavering commitment to excellence has built an industry leader with a broad and expanding product and service offer. Architects rely on Kawneer because they know they can execute their grandest visions and be assured that our products are engineered for high-performance and longevity."

Kawneer's 120-year anniversary is anchored by its Building the Legacy campaign, which honors the company's history while celebrating more recent achievements. Kawneer remains focused on enabling the building industry to meet increasing expectations for efficiency, resilience, and design flexibility while standing the test of time.

To explore Kawneer's 120-year history and its ongoing commitment to advancing architecture, visit www.kawneer.com/growth-story.

About Kawneer

Founded in 1906, Kawneer manufactures architectural aluminum systems used in commercial construction throughout North America. The company partners with architects, specifiers, and building professionals to deliver solutions that meet evolving performance standards and design needs.

SOURCE Kawneer Company, Inc.