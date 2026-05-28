Kawneer Unveils MetroView® 4-SSG Window Wall System

Unitized System Delivers Zero-Sightlines and High Thermal & Structural Performance

NORCROSS, Ga., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawneer, a leading manufacturer of architectural aluminum systems, upgrades its window wall portfolio with the launch of the MetroView® 4-SSG Window Wall. The innovative, unitized system combines a clean aesthetic with superior acoustic and thermal performance.

Developed to meet the growing trend toward larger, uninterrupted spans of glass, MetroView® 4-SSG delivers visual impact to both new construction and retrofit slab-to-slab commercial applications. The system is ideally suited to mid- to high-rise multifamily, office and institutional projects that demand a combination of daylighting, enhanced acoustic capability and thermal efficiency.

"Daylighting is critically important in many applications for occupant well-being and productivity," said Chris Giovannielli, Director of Product Management for Kawneer. "We designed our latest Metroview® Window Wall to accommodate taller lights of glass while maintaining the thermal performance and structural capability embedded in all our Metroview® Window Wall products. Architects can get the look they want with a wide range of systems designed for seamless execution in any region of the country."

Key benefits of the MetroView® 4-SSG Window Wall include:

All-glass, modern aesthetic: Structural silicone glazing and slab-to-slab construction create a curtain wall-like appearance

Structural silicone glazing and slab-to-slab construction create a curtain wall-like appearance Increased Floor Span Capability: Taller floor to ceiling spans enable expansive design and maximize daylighting and views

Taller floor to ceiling spans enable expansive design and maximize daylighting and views High-performance engineering: Designed to meet the demands of modern buildings across diverse climates and regions

Designed to meet the demands of modern buildings across diverse climates and regions Acoustic comfort: Enhanced sound insulation reduces exterior noise for occupant comfort in urban settings

Enhanced sound insulation reduces exterior noise for occupant comfort in urban settings Efficient installation: Unitized system streamlines construction with faster, more predictable installation timelines

MetroView® 4-SSG integrates with Kawneer's broader portfolio of architectural aluminum systems, reinforcing the company's ability to act as a single-source provider for high-performance building envelopes.

To explore Kawneer's full toolkit of solutions, including MetroView® 4-SSG, visit Kawneer.com.

About Kawneer

Kawneer creates positive environments to shape a better world. Founded in 1906, Kawneer's pioneering architectural solutions continue to advance modern design, delivering resilient, distinctive buildings that promote sustainability and well-being. Defined by quality, durability and performance, Kawneer is building legacies and constantly evolving to remain relevant from generation to generation. Kawneer uses recycled content throughout its products wherever possible to deliver sustainable aluminum facade solutions. Kawneer is committed to building a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

SOURCE Kawneer Company, Inc.