Kawneer Showcases Innovation, Celebrates 120 Years as Leader in Facade Industry at AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2026

NORCROSS, Ga., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawneer, a leading manufacturer of architectural aluminum systems for commercial construction, will showcase its latest innovations and high-performance facade range at the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design, June 11-12, 2026, in San Diego, California. The event coincides with the Company's 120-year anniversary as a leader in building facade solutions.

Attendees can visit Kawneer at Booth 1619 and join Kawneer-led Learning Lounge sessions in 1531LL to explore the future of architectural aluminum systems. Conference attendees are invited to meet with Kawneer experts throughout the event to discuss current projects, technical challenges, and emerging trends in facade design.

"AIA 2026 is an opportunity for us to connect directly with the design community to share how we are expanding our product portfolio to meet evolving design and performance requirements," said Kimberly Ferro, Commercial Vice President at Kawneer. "The annual Conference gives us an opportunity to build on the deep partnerships we have built in the architectural community and engage in industry dialogue to inform future innovation."

This year, Kawneer will highlight:

MetroView® 4-Sided Structural Silicone Glazed (SSG) Window Wall , the newest addition to the company's MetroView® window wall portfolio is a unitized solution engineered to deliver a sleek all-glass aesthetic with strong thermal, structural, and acoustic performance. The system supports large floor-to-ceiling spans for uninterrupted views and delivers maximum installation efficiency for new construction and retrofit applications.

, the newest addition to the company's MetroView® window wall portfolio is a unitized solution engineered to deliver a sleek all-glass aesthetic with strong thermal, structural, and acoustic performance. The system supports large floor-to-ceiling spans for uninterrupted views and delivers maximum installation efficiency for new construction and retrofit applications. 2500 UT PLUS Enhanced Thermal Option , the latest enhancement to the company's proven 2500 UT Unitwall® System, upgrades the unitized curtain wall platform with market-leading U-factors as low as 0.25 with 1" insulating glass to meet the most stringent energy codes.

, the latest enhancement to the company's proven 2500 UT Unitwall® System, upgrades the unitized curtain wall platform with market-leading U-factors as low as 0.25 with 1" insulating glass to meet the most stringent energy codes. Advanced forced-entry testing across multiple entrance and framing systems to align with ASTM F3561 security protocols for schools, civic, and commercial applications.

to align with ASTM F3561 security protocols for schools, civic, and commercial applications. New AI-powered website chatbot to help architects, specifiers, and glazing professionals quickly access technical information, product resources and support on Kawneer's content-rich website.

Founded in 1906, Kawneer invented the modern retail storefront and continues to push the boundaries of modern facades. To honor its 120 years, Kawneer launched its "Building the Legacy" campaign celebrating Kawneer and the architects, customers and employees who are building their own legacies with their contributions to design and the built environment.

To learn more about Kawneer's presence at AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2026, visit kawneer.com/aia2026/.

About Kawneer

Kawneer creates positive environments to shape a better world. Founded in 1906, Kawneer's pioneering architectural solutions continue to advance modern design, delivering resilient, distinctive buildings that promote sustainability and well-being. Defined by quality, durability and performance, Kawneer is building legacies and constantly evolving to remain relevant from generation to generation. Kawneer uses recycled content throughout its products wherever possible to deliver sustainable aluminum facade solutions. Kawneer is committed to building a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

SOURCE Kawneer Company, Inc.