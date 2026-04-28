Kawneer Introduces 2500 UT PLUS Enhanced Thermal Option

Proven Unitized Platform Delivers 0.25 U-Factor Meets Demanding New York City, Boston and Seattle Codes

NORCROSS, Ga., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawneer, a leading manufacturer of architectural aluminum systems, has introduced an enhancement to its 2500 UT Unitwall® System that delivers Kawneer's strongest thermal performance in a unitized curtain wall solution.

Designed for mid- to high- rise commercial applications, the 2500 UT PLUS option achieves overall system U-factor as low as 0.25 with a 0.20 center of glass value using a 1-inch insulating glass unit, supporting higher energy performance goals in code-leading markets, like Boston and Seattle, with a unitized design that streamlines installation.

"The 2500 UT PLUS option builds on a system architects and contractors already know and trust," said Kimberly Ferro, Commercial Vice President at Kawneer. "While some parts of the country have adopted codes ahead of others, we know that in the medium-term, better thermal performance is going to be important throughout North America to address demands for energy efficiency. The development of a proven platform gives architects and our customers an easy way to make the transition to meet evolving energy demands while preserving the efficiency and reliability that our 2500 UT Unitwall® System offers."

The 2500 UT PLUS option retains the core advantages of the 2500 UT Unitwall® System's shop assembly to support faster installation, consistent quality control, and reduced onsite labor requirements. It offers design and application flexibility, with double or triple glazing options and captured or structural silicone glazing. It is also performance tested to meet the latest seismic standards.

To learn more about the 2500 UT PLUS option and review performance details, visit www.kawneer.com/products/curtain-wall/2500-ut-unitwall-system/.

About Kawneer

Kawneer creates positive environments to shape a better world. Founded in 1906, Kawneer's pioneering architectural solutions continue to advance modern design, delivering resilient, distinctive buildings that promote sustainability and well-being. Defined by quality, durability and performance, Kawneer is building legacies and constantly evolving to remain relevant from generation to generation. Kawneer uses recycled content throughout its products wherever possible to deliver sustainable aluminum facade solutions. Kawneer is committed to building a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

SOURCE Kawneer Company, Inc.