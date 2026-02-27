Kay Dudley of Kay & Tay Launches HEYBAR, the First Product from HEYNU (Hey Nutrition) -- A Better-For-You Plant Protein Bar

Born from a homemade recipe that went viral, HEYBAR is a plant-based protein bar with 14g protein, 6g fiber, and 5g sugar.

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEYNU, a community-driven nutrition brand founded by influencer Kay Dudley, is officially launching its first product: HEYBAR, a plant-based protein bar designed for on-the-go snacking. The bar is inspired by Dudley's viral homemade protein ball recipe that first captured online attention.

Kay Dudley, one half of the influencer duo, Kay & Tay Official, began experimenting in her kitchen while navigating her personal health journey. She began making protein balls at home and refining plant-based recipes with allergen-conscious choices where possible, testing different ingredient combinations until she found the taste and texture she felt good about.

After sharing the recipe online, demand surged. Followers flooded her inbox asking for the ingredients and eventually where they could buy it. HEYBAR was built in response, shaped alongside the community that championed it. The name HEY stands for Health. Energy. You., reflecting the brand's mission to make intentional nutrition personal and accessible.

"HEYBAR started in my kitchen, but it grew because our community kept asking for it," said Kay Dudley, founder of HEYNU. "We didn't just want to create another protein bar. We wanted to build something people genuinely crave, with ingredients you recognize and no artificial colors or flavors."

HEYNU's mission became clear: create extra-yummy snacks with purposeful ingredients that fit into real life: workdays, travel days, and everything in between. Made for busy days, HEYBAR delivers 14 grams of plant-based protein, 6 grams of fiber, and just 5 grams of sugar per bar. Each bar contains 21 essential nutrients from a plant nutrient blend, is gluten-free, and contains no artificial colors or flavors. It's formulated without the 9 major food allergens (manufactured in a facility that also processes one or more major food allergens).

Launch flavors include:

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip: bold and smooth, with a salty snap.

Chocolate Sea Salt: cozy oatmeal base, sweet chocolate lift.

Lemon: bright citrus zing, creamy smooth finish.

All flavors are available nationwide at heynu.com , priced at $37 per pack of 12 bars. Retail expansion will begin through Summer 2026. For more information, visit heynu.com or follow @byheynu .

About HEYNU:

HEYNU is a lifestyle and nutrition brand rooted in intentional wellness, on-the-go snacking, and community-driven innovation. Inspired by founder Kay Dudley's journey toward more intentional choices, the brand started in her kitchen, where she crafted plant-based protein balls with thoughtful, allergen-conscious ingredients and crave-worthy flavors. From those homemade snacks grew HEYBAR, a line of protein bars designed for life's everyday moments: workdays, travel days, and everything in between. Here's to everyday snacking you'll look forward to!

