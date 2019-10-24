Kay El Bar Guest Ranch Open All Year Long And Taps True Ranch Hospitality For Management Help

WICKENBURG, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay El Bar Guest Ranch, the oldest dude ranch in Arizona, has announced it will be open year-round beginning this month. Situated on 100 acres in Wickenburg, AZ, this all-inclusive quaint, boutique dude ranch offers a myriad of activities for its guests, including horseback riding on 2,000 acres, hiking in the Sonoran Desert, swimming in a heated pool and spa, team cattle penning, bird watching and evening campfires.

True Ranch Hospitality, which operates the following Arizona properties--White Stallion Ranch in Tucson, Tombstone Monument Ranch in Tombstone and Rancho de la Osa in Sasabe, has partnered with Kay El Bar Guest Ranch in providing reservations and marketing assistance.

"We welcome the management collaboration with True Ranch Hospitality, which is the gold standard for dude ranches," said Joe Beattie, owner of the Kay El Bar Guest Ranch. "They are well known for operating the best ranches and will use that expertise to help us manage this property."

"Our year-round operation will enable our guests to experience the relaxation and fun at this guest ranch, added Beattie. "It's the perfect place to come and unwind."

Founded by Romaine Lowdermilk as a working cattle ranch in 1918, this entertainer turned the charming adobe buildings into a guest ranch in 1926. Lowdermilk is credited as being the father of the Arizona dude ranch. The ranch is listed on the Arizona and National Registers of Historic Places.

Today the guest ranch can accommodate 28 guests in modern rooms that feature western motif. The food is first rate, served family style, and there are 50 different horses to ride depending on one's level of expertise.

For more information about Kay El Bar Guest Ranch and to make a reservation, please visit www.kayelbar.com or call 928-684-7593.

