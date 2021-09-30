Kay® Jewelers and Monique Lhuillier Launch Monique Lhuillier BLISS, A Premium Bridal Jewelry Line

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay® Jewelers is thrilled to announce their latest exclusive partnership with internationally acclaimed bridal and fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, to launch Monique Lhuillier BLISS, a bridal jewelry collection featuring engagement rings and diamond bands. Known for her captivating bridal gowns and elegant ready-to-wear styles, Lhuillier captures the essence of sophisticated luxury by provoking femininity and allure. Now, she brings her signature sense of style to an expertly designed bridal jewelry line exclusively with Kay® Jewelers. The two industry-leading brands share a love for celebrating life's most special moments.

The Monique Lhuillier BLISS collection at Kay® Jewelers takes inspiration from the floral accents and striking silhouettes in Lhuillier's bridal and ready-to-wear designs. Each piece is rooted in quality, craftsmanship, and unparalleled attention to detail with Kay Jewelers' expert eye on design and execution. Every style features a band of diamonds encircling the lower part of the ring, symbolizing unity and eternal love. Lhuillier appreciates timeless luxury that can be romantic yet whimsical even in jewelry, which allows the collection to be a destination for those looking to propose or drop a hint.

"We are delighted to be working with Monique Lhuillier to exclusively launch Monique Lhuillier BLISS at Kay Jewelers. Monique's inspiring aesthetic combined with our expert craftsmanship allowed us to create a jewelry line couples will yearn over – especially for those who appreciate the art of fashion," states Jamie Singleton, President of Kay® Jewelers.

"It is a dream come true to work alongside Kay Jewelers to launch an exclusive collection that not only incorporates my designs into a jewelry line, but also offers more ways to express love and be part of life's most special moments," states bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. "The ring collection is romantic and ethereal with my special touches and signature accents!"

Monique Lhuillier BLISS at Kay® Jewelers includes premium bridal styles and gorgeous diamond bands with independently certified diamonds of near colorless, SI2 clarity. Each style features Monique Lhuillier's iconic "XO" signature, which is a love note to the couple from Monique, and brand logo on the inside of the ring. The engagement rings are set in white, rose, or 18K yellow gold with various center stone options including round, princess-cut, oval, pear, emerald, and marquise. Total carat weights range from 5/8cttw to 2 1/8cttw, with pricing ranging from $999-$18,999.

Monique Lhuillier BLISS is available exclusively in select Kay® locations and online at Kay.com beginning today, September 30, 2021.

ABOUT KAY® JEWELERS

Kay® Jewelers is conveniently located in malls and off-mall shopping centers across the country. Kay® Jewelers is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Kay® Jewelers visit www.Kay.com, follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/KayJewelers), Twitter (www.twitter.com/KayJewelers), YouTube (www.facebook.com/KayJewelers), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/KayJewelers), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/KayJewelers).

ABOUT MONIQUE LHUILLIER

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America's foremost designers. Established in 1996 by Monique Lhuillier and her husband, Tom Bugbee, the company is one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality, and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Monique Lhuillier designs ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic and true to her aesthetic. Fans include Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Halle Barry, Blake Lively, Gwyneth Paltrow, Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum, Regina King and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others. Monique's signature design sensibility has led to the launch of many licensed products including fragrance, Monique Lhuillier & Pottery Barn, Monique Lhuillier & Pottery Barn Kids, Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn Teen, ML Monique Lhuillier fashion diffusion line, lingerie, wedding invitations home fragrance and publishing transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. Monique Lhuillier products are distributed through Monique Lhuillier stores, premium department stores and specialty stores throughout the world.

