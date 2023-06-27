KAY® JEWELERS AND ZALES® PRESENT SPECIAL EDITION PENDANT TO DR. OPAL LEE TO HONOR HER AND JUNETEENTH

Inspiring Love for All and championing diversity, equity and inclusion, KAY and Zales present Juneteenth pendant to "Grandmother of Juneteenth"

AKRON, Ohio, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAY Jewelers and Zales presented Dr. Opal Lee — the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" — with a special edition pendant, featuring a black lab-created opal cabochon to honor her and commemorate Juneteenth. Exclusively available through KAY Jewelers and Zales, 20% of each sale of the $149 pendant ($30) from June 1 to July 31 is being donated to the Black in Jewelry Coalition (BIJC), a 501(c)(6). BIJC strives to advance Black professionals within the gem and jewelry industry through networking, education, representation and abundant resources.

Dr. Opal Lee is a social impact leader and activist who played a fundamental role in the federal recognition of June 19 as a U.S. national holiday. Dr. Lee campaigned for decades to make Juneteenth a national holiday and finally succeeded when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021. Most famously, Dr. Lee walked more than 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., in 2016 at 89 years old to convince lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the date when news of emancipation finally reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas. It is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved persons in Texas. It is a day to reflect and celebrate freedom for all.

KAY and Zales presented Dr. Lee with the commemorative necklace during a private event at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas, on Monday, June 19. During the private event, employees of Signet Jewelers, the parent company of KAY and Zales, walked 2.5 miles around the stadium, representing the 2.5 years it took for news of the Emancipation Proclamation abolishing slavery to reach enslaved people in Galveston, Texas.

"With the deepest reverence, it's a great honor to celebrate Juneteenth and Dr. Opal Lee with this stunning, special edition pendant," said Jamie Singleton, Signet Jewelers Group President and Chief Consumer Officer. "In the spirit of Juneteenth and our Purpose of Inspiring Love, we celebrate opportunity for all. We are excited to partner with the Black in Jewelry Coalition to support Black professionals within the industry. At Signet, we strive to incorporate our unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in all our actions and practices — further empowering our valued team members, partners and customers."

"Juneteenth represents our country's commitment to liberty and freedom for all. At Signet, it is reflected in our love for humanity and the freedom of each person to be their authentic self," said Reggie Johnson, Chief Diversity Officer, Signet Jewelers. "On Juneteenth, it was fitting that we honor Dr. Lee, who inspires us and reminds us of the enduring, positive impact that our actions have on each other and the world around us."

A symbol of hope and perseverance, the exclusive necklace was specially designed to honor Dr. Opal Lee. The meaningful necklace features a black lab-created opal cabochon that represents vibrant light and color emerging from darkness, set in sterling silver sculpted in a sunburst flame with a band of polished 10K yellow gold. Sparkling white lab-created sapphires shine around the bursting sun design. Additional commemorative elements include a star-shaped backplate inscribed with the year "1865" and a "Juneteenth" tag near the clasp.

The Juneteenth pendant is $149.00 and is exclusively available on KAY.com and Zales.com for purchase now. For more information, please visit KAY.com and Zales.com.

This celebratory event and the special edition Juneteenth pendant are reflective of the cross-company partnerships that help Signet and its over 25,000 North American team members bring to life its purpose of Inspiring Love, in collaboration with its eight Business Resource Groups (BRG), such as the Black Employee Network BRG. Signet's BRGs are team-member-led volunteer groups that engage team members around shared interests and backgrounds to improve attraction, retention, inclusion and engagement of a diverse workforce. The BRGs do this through education, collaboration and conversation; and by creating a safe space for these interactions.

ABOUT THE BLACK IN JEWELRY COALITION

Black in Jewelry Coalition strives for the advancement of Black professionals within the gem, jewelry, and watch industry through networking, education, representation and an abundance of resources. We promote change in our industry with the fundamental understanding that by uniting our resources and partnering with allies, we cultivate growth and create opportunities through an alliance that is for us, by us. Visit blackinjewelry.org .

