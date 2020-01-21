Kay® Jewelers announces exclusive Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds® Encrusted Strawberry Gold® Football Pendant Necklace

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Will you be lucky enough to get your hands on this year's hottest piece of Big Game memorabilia? This Big Game Season, Le Vian has partnered with Kay Jewelers to design an exclusive limited edition Chocolate Diamonds encrusted Strawberry Gold football to celebrate the nation's favorite sport.

This unique Le Vian football pendant is a must-have for football fans with an eye for sparkle and a great way to keep memories of this year's Big Game in Miami close to their hearts all year round.

Le Vian® Limited Edition Touchdown Pendant, only at Kay Jewelers (PRNewsfoto/Le Vian Corp.)

"Kay Jewelers is a progressive force in the USA jewelry retail market, and leading retailer of Chocolate Diamonds. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Le Vian's famous Chocolate Diamonds, launched in 2000. We are thrilled to be collaborating on this exciting project to mark 21 years of working with Kay," said CEO of Le Vian Eddie LeVian. "We could think of no better way to celebrate, than with this limited edition keepsake, sure to go down in football memorabilia history."

"Kay Jewelers is thrilled to commemorate our 21 year partnership with Le Vian with this limited edition Chocolate Diamond Football Necklace. Kay has always been in the game of creating special moments with unforgettable pieces that are forever cherished. There is no better way to celebrate the Big Game than with this special edition necklace." Said, President of Kay Jewelers, Jamie Singleton. "As a leading retailer of Chocolate Diamonds, we are delighted to utilize this longstanding partnership with Le Vian, to create this magnificent keepsake to be passed down for many football seasons to come."

Only 154 of these stunning football collectors' keepsakes have been cast. The campaign launches January 21st with a special online teaser and will be made available for purchase at www.Kay.com beginning January 24th along with select Miami area Kay stores beginning January 28th. A further 6 will be available at Le Vian shows, and two larger versions will be available to Le Vian's celebrity fans.

About Le Vian

Le Vian, America's favorite jewelry brand, is a New York-headquartered, family-owned 500 year old artisan jewelry company famed for their original, intricate designs and fancy color gems.

Le Vian is a firm favorite with Hollywood royalty including Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Madonna.

The design house has a history rooted in the royalty of 18th century Persia. In 1746, the Le Vian family's ancestors were chosen to guard the legendary Koh-I-Noor diamond currently found in the British Crown Jewels. Ever since, the LeVians see themselves as guardians of jewels, focusing on single mine gems and diamonds species. Le Vian produces 40,000 original and unique designs of jewelry annually. 1000 pieces form the collections, are produced in larger numbers which go into production. The remainder are one-off and limited edition pieces sold at 4000 one-day pop-up shows around the world annually.

For additional information about Le Vian, visit www.levian.com, or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LeVianJewelry), Instagram (www.instagram.com/levian_jewelry), Youtube (www.youtube.com/LeVianJewelry) and Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/levianjewelry).

About Chocolate Diamonds®

More unusual, and in shorter supply than colorless diamonds, Chocolate Diamonds are increasingly rare due to their ever-dwindling finite supply.

Only 5% of the very best natural fancy color brown diamonds in a discriminatingly select range of color, cut, and clarity, that are responsibly sourced by Le Vian qualify to enter into the category of Chocolate Diamonds, a registered trademark of Le Vian in over 100 countries in the developed world Le Vian's world-famous Chocolate Diamonds are constantly sought-after due to their innate beauty and wearability, and even more so now that their supply is near exhausted.

For more information on Chocolate Diamonds® visit www.chocolatediamonds.com.

About Kay

Kay® Jewelers, the number one jewelry store in America, is conveniently located in malls and off-mall shopping centers across the country. Kay® Jewelers is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates Kay® Jewelers among its approximately 3,300 stores.

For additional information on Kay® Jewelers visit www.Kay.com , follow us on Facebook®( www.facebook.com/KayJewelers ), Twitter® ( www.twitter.com/KayJewelers ), YouTube ( www.youtube.com/KayJewelers ), Pinterest ( www.pinterest.com/KayJewelers ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/KayJewelers ).

