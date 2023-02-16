KAY® JEWELERS GIFTS DIGITAL LOVESTORY NFT TO WINNER OF THE DREAM PROPOSAL CONTEST PRESENTED BY KAY JEWELERS AND MONIQUE LHUILLIER BLISS

This marks the first NFT release from KAY ® Jewelers

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAY® Jewelers is thrilled to announce the creation of their first non-fungible token, often referred to as an NFT, for the winner of The Dream Proposal Contest presented by KAY and Monique Lhuillier BLISS and his fiancé. As a sponsor of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, KAY welcomed the winning couple to celebrate every kiss in Times Square and placed them center stage for a surprise proposal to ring in the New Year! For a modern touch, KAY presented the couple with a surprise gift – an NFT that includes a 3D digital twin of the Monique Lhuillier BLISS engagement ring, along with special moments from the proposal journey including the Monique Lhuillier ring consultation and personalized congratulations, and their written love story all bundled into an NFT to own and cherish forever.

"I am honored to be a part of this beautiful moment celebrating love on such a special night," said bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. "It is a dream come true to work alongside KAY Jewelers to create the perfect ring and to see my designs come to life through this exciting new bridal heirloom."

The winner Austin and his fiancé Alaina have been together since 2017 and reside in Michigan. Their first trip together was to NYC to visit Times Square on New Year's Eve, so to return for their proposal in the same spot was a full-circle moment to celebrate their love and relationship. Austin chose a beautiful 1 3/8ct t.w. emerald and round cut 18K white gold engagement ring to propose to Alaina. The NFT includes an exact digital twin of the Monique Lhuillier BLISS ring that Austin proposed with and has all the intricate details as the physical ring, down to the beautiful XO detail that is a signature of the collection.

The Dream Proposal contest prize included a 4 day/3-night trip to New York City over New Year's Eve and incredible additional prizes. Austin was selected out of more than 1,500 applicants from the social media contest.

"KAY Jewelers is the first of our Signet brands to create a custom digital twin of a physical ring as an NFT, so this is an exciting milestone for us," says Bill Brace, President of KAY. "We are always looking to innovate for our customers, and we're excited to create a bridal heirloom that captures this stunning engagement ring, along with special moments from their love story, in digital form."

The Monique Lhuillier BLISS engagement ring NFT was designed by world renowned fashion designer, Monique Lhuillier, and produced by KAY in partnership with Pebble Ventures, LLC. The couple will receive the NFT through a Bitski droplink.

About KAY Jewelers

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.Kay.com.

About Monique Lhuillier

Monique Lhuillier is internationally recognized as one of America's foremost designers. Established in 1996 by Monique Lhuillier and her husband, Tom Bugbee, the company is considered one of the leading fashion houses in design, quality and creativity. With a passion for creating collections that are both feminine and modern, Monique Lhuillier continues to design ready-to-wear, accessories and bridal collections that are luxurious, chic and true to her aesthetic. Fans include Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and the First Lady Michelle Obama among others. Monique's signature design sensibility has led to the launch of many licensed products transforming the company into a luxury lifestyle brand. Monique Lhuillier products are distributed through Monique Lhuillier stores, premium department stores and specialty stores throughout the world. For additional information visit www.moniquelhuillier.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Lividini & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Kay Jewelers