KAY Jewelers Introduces a 100% Repurposed 14K Gold Jewelry Collection Called Reaura

This marks the first 100% repurposed 14K gold jewelry collection from KAY Jewelers

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAY Jewelers, America's #1 Jewelry Retailer, is excited to announce the launch of its first exclusive 100% repurposed 14K gold collection called the Reaura Collection. The new collection is made of repurposed 14K gold that is timeless and stylish.

"The Reaura Collection is an exciting milestone for KAY as it achieves two goals that are integral to the ethos of our brand. First and foremost, it is a thoughtfully designed collection that is modern yet timeless. The design teams surveyed the jewelry landscape and brought those insights back to create jewelry with unique textures, including one which is a bold high polish, that is different than anything KAY has ever created. Second, Reaura is especially poignant as it's one of the first collections from KAY to support the circular economy by repurposing quality materials to create on-trend, versatile, and innovative jewelry. It continues to allow us to connect with our consumers in an authentic way and inspire love as people, from the customer to the vendor, always come first," states Bill Brace, President of KAY Jewelers.

The new collection is set in 100% repurposed 14K gold with 34 styles to choose from in stores and on KAY.com which include earrings, bracelets, pendants, and necklaces.

The KAY Promise was recently unveiled by KAY earlier this month to transparently share their responsible sourcing protocols with customers so they could understand the detailed steps that KAY and their trusted partners take to ensure jewelry, including diamonds and lab-grown diamonds, is verified to be responsibly sourced from origin to market. For more details, please visit KAY.com.

The Reaura repurposed 14K Gold Jewelry Collection will be available online at KAY.com and at select KAY stores beginning October 16, 2023. The collection will feature repurposed yellow 14K gold. The prices range from $219.99 to $2,699.99. For more information, please visit KAY.com

ABOUT KAY® JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY® has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information, visit www.KAY.com.

