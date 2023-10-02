KAY Jewelers Introduces Limited-Edition Breast Cancer Alliance Jewelry

$20 from each set will be donated to help support breast cancer research, detection, treatment, and prevention

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, KAY Jewelers® is proud to support Breast Cancer Alliance (BCA), by releasing a limited-edition box set which features a Pink Lab-Created Opal necklace, earrings, and ring in sterling silver. $20 from each set sold will be donated to Breast Cancer Alliance. The box set will be available throughout the month of October while supplies last.

"KAY is honored to be partnering with Breast Cancer Alliance for now the third year in a row. This remarkable charity continues to change the lives of those suffering from breast cancer with the help of their surgical fellowships and community outreach. This is just one pillar in KAY's overall strategy to help our surrounding communities and inspire love," said Bill Brace, President of KAY Jewelers.

Since its founding in 1996, Breast Cancer Alliance has committed to improving survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment, and cure. In that pursuit, BCA has become one of the most prominent breast cancer foundations in the US.

"We are so appreciative of KAY's continued support in our mission. The proceeds from this annual collaboration help support the training of highly-skilled surgeons in breast surgery fellowships at exceptional training programs in the US, improving outcomes and quality of life for the patients they go on to treat. This funding truly helps save lives," noted Yonni Wattenmaker, BCA Executive Director.

This specially curated Pink Lab-Created Opal set is available October 1-31 on KAY.com as well as in KAY stores nationwide. Each box set retails for $279.99. For more information, please visit www.KAY.com.

ABOUT BREAST CANCER ALLIANCE

Breast Cancer Alliance is one of the largest private non-corporate breast cancer organizations in the U.S. Breast Cancer Alliance has awarded over $32 million in grants supporting its mission to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment, and cure. To promote these goals, the organization invests in innovative research, breast surgery fellowships, regional education, dignified support and screening for the uninsured and underserved.

For information about BCA visit: https://breastcanceralliance.org

ABOUT KAY JEWELERS

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.Kay.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Signet