KAY® Jewelers Lights Up Hope for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

The thoughtfully designed drone show spot will air during NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" Special

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAY Jewelers, America's #1 specialty retailer, is lighting up hope this season with a drone show in its latest holiday ad airing during NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. As an official sponsor of the beloved holiday tradition, KAY will "Light Up Hope" in celebration of their longstanding partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. KAY's commitment has allowed St. Jude to advance treatment and cures for life-threatening pediatric diseases and supported St. Jude in its promise that no family will ever receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so that they can focus on helping their child live.

The "Light Up Hope" drone show which took place above the St. Jude campus in Memphis, Tennessee, was executed by KAY Jewelers, St. Jude and Pixie Drones. In partnership with NBCUniversal, the show was captured by NBCU's Creative Partnerships team in a docu-style content piece that will debut during NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" telecast. It is the first-ever drone show at St. Jude and reached 42 stories into the sky. The massive show brought love, light and holiday cheer to the patients, families, and hard-working staff of St. Jude. During the event, 500-drones danced in the sky and showcased meaningful symbols of KAY, St. Jude and its patients including artwork from Tyler, a former St. Jude patient who drew the gingerbread displayed in the sky and was in attendance to watch the magic.

The custom content opens with five trees, symbolizing survivorship. The trees appear in the sky, the smallest of which represents the one in five children in the United States who does not survive childhood cancer, a statistic St. Jude seeks to improve as it continues its mission of researching, treating, and defeating catastrophic diseases of childhood. This special tree grows to become the pinnacle of the show – the fully decorated holiday tree. Since opening in 1962, St. Jude has helped raise the overall survival rate of childhood cancer from 20% to more than 80%, and St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

The custom content also features Harvey, the 2023 KAY and St. Jude charitable plush dog, who receives jewels as gifts from a snowman and gingerbread man, both of which are recreations of original St. Jude patient art.

To see the special "Light Up Hope" drone show spot and KAY's partnership with St. Jude, please tune-in to NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on Wednesday, November 29 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

"Inspiring love is at the core of KAY Jewelers. The 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' celebration and our charitable partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital speaks to our brand mission and our commitment to our communities," said Bill Brace, KAY President. "The research done at St. Jude has an impact on children and families everywhere, and we're proud to be a part of that. We felt it was important to share Light Up Hope with the world to increase awareness, raise funds and spread holiday cheer. Together, we can make a difference. We can save lives."

Last month, Signet Jewelers, parent company of KAY® Jewelers, announced a new $100 million commitment to St. Jude to further increase survivorship in the US and around the globe where survivorship rates are much lower. This is in addition to the $100 million Signet Jewelers and its customers have already raised over their 25-year partnership.

As part of KAY's ongoing partnership with St. Jude, KAY is also happy to introduce Harvey and Harper, the newest additions to the St. Jude holiday plush collection available at KAY stores for $14.99. All profits, no less than $7.00 of the purchase price of every plush purchased go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® now through 12/24/2023.

Additionally, for the first time, KAY is launching a special edition teddy bear fine jewelry collection in honor of St. Jude. This collection includes nine total styles of pendants, bracelets and earrings in sterling silver, sterling silver with 10K yellow gold and 10K yellow gold ranging from $99.99-$999.99. In celebration of the launch of the teddy bear fine jewelry collection honoring St. Jude, KAY is donating $50,000 to St. Jude by 12/31/2023.

*An individual purchase does not result in a donation to St. Jude.

To learn more about KAY's partnership with St. Jude, please visit www.Kay.com/st-jude.

