Kay Properties & Investments, a Leader in Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange Investments, Announces the Promotion of Orrin Barrow to Senior Vice President

Barrow is considered by many as one of the most knowledgeable DST 1031 Exchange investment professionals in the nation, and has been instrumental in helping Kay Properties post back-to-back record earning years

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, which, according to many industry participants, generates some of the largest DST 1031 exchange investment volume in the United States, today announced it has promoted Orrin Barrow to the position of Senior Vice President.

"Orrin is not only one of the most experienced DST 1031 Exchange real estate investment professionals in the country, he is also one of the most detail-oriented professionals I know, and always puts his clients' needs at the focus of everything he does. Because Kay Properties applies a team approach when working with clients, Orrin also demonstrates important leadership qualities and serves as role model for some of our junior investment professionals and nurturing the growth of the entire Kay Properties team. All of these qualities have helped Orrin become one of the reasons Kay Properties continues to be one of the most sought-after Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange investment firms in the nation," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties.

According to Kay, Barrow works out of the firm's Torrance, CA -based office where he assists accredited investors with their 1031 Exchanges and direct-cash investments. Prior to joining Kay Properties, Barrow worked for a 1031 exchange DST sponsor firm as well as for a publicly traded bank providing financing opportunities for companies that span a wide array of industries.

"The way Kay Properties sets apart is our focus on client attention and ability to bring in multiple highly- experienced investment professionals into every transaction we are involved with. Orrin brings a level of experience and knowledge that our clients appreciate, especially when working on very large and complex real estate transactions. He truly is a hyper-client-focused professional," said Chay Lapin, President of Kay Properties.

Orrin holds multiple securities licenses, a California real estate license, and is a graduate of the University of Southern California. He holds a B.S. in Public Policy, Planning and Development from the Sol Price School of Public Policy.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of typically 20-40 DSTs from over 25 different DST sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 400 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over 30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

