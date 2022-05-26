Kay Properties & Investments Announces Another Successful Return for Investors in a Custom DST Property That Goes Full Cycle*

Kay Properties & Investments Delaware Statutory Trust Investment Delivers 126.72% Returns to Accredited Investors Tweet this

According to Dwight Kay, founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments, the Winston-Salem industrial distribution facility DST, sold on behalf of a group of DST accredited investors who, for those investors that closed simultaneously on the DST investment the day that the property was purchased, realized a 126.72% total return, or a 7.19% percent annualized return from their DST 1031 investment*.

"We are proud to have provided another successful custom DST investment opportunity to our clients that resulted in a quality full-cycle return. While past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results, this particular investment is a great example of how Kay Properties' clients have access to custom DST offerings that are exclusively available to investors working with Kay Properties. The DST offering was made available to Kay Properties clients as a custom DST investment in 2018 on our kpi1031.com platform, and successfully went full cycle in 2022. The positive return marks a significant victory for our investors and another successful outcome for the entire Kay Properties team as we approach, God willing, another record-breaking year*," said Kay.

Kay explained that Kay Properties & Investments offered this custom DST to both 1031 Exchange and direct cash investors. The DST investment included a 30,947 square foot distribution facility that was located in a dense industrial corridor surrounded by numerous distribution-related tenants and just one mile away from Wake Forest University. In addition, the industrial property was 100 % leased to an investment grade tenant with a BBB rating by Standard and Poor's, and was available to accredited investors as an all-cash/debt-free DST offering that provided investors no risk of lender foreclosure.

Chay Lapin, President and DST specialist with Kay Properties & Investments, explained that the combination of a favorable location that was also secured by a long-term lease that was corporately guaranteed by a national tenant, and with an attractive price point per square foot made this industrial distribution facility DST a particularly attractive investment for Kay Properties.

"We originally acquired the Winston-Salem industrial property approximately four years ago because we saw the asset possessed core real estate value with a stable, investment grade tenant, and strategically connected to Smith-Reynolds Airport via a major transportation artery running through the heart of the Winston-Salem sub-market," said Lapin.

According to Lapin, like all of the Delaware Statutory Trust investments found on www.kpi1031.com , this property was carefully vetted by the Kay Properties team of due diligence and analytics experts before it was made available as a custom DST to our Kay Properties investment family.

"We are very pleased to have provided our investors with stable, uninterrupted monthly distributions throughout the entire hold period and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While past performance is certainly no guarantee of future results, and any real estate investment comes with risks, we were pleased to successfully go full cycle and deliver attractive returns on a debt free DST investment for our clients*," said Lapin.

Senior Vice President with Kay Properties & Investments, Jason Salmon commented that this investment was also an outstanding example of how Kay Properties emphasizes investments that reduce concentration of risk for clients by providing investors a broad menu of DST opportunities available from over 25 different DST sponsors as well as custom debt free DSTs only available to Kay clients, for their 1031 exchanges and cash investments.

"Since its founding, Kay Properties has always advocated for investors to take a potentially more defensive position by investing in a diversified* portfolio of multifamily, net lease, industrial and other DST offerings as opposed to the more riskier asset DST investments like hospitality, senior care, or oil & gas. This investment offering was a great example of this strategy*, and as our team anticipated, logistics and distribution assets proved to be much more resilient to 'black swan' events as COVID-19."

Betty Friant, who also is a DST 1031 specialist and oversees the Kay Properties & Investments Washington D.C. office, explained that the Winston-Salem distribution DST was representative of the types of DST investment opportunities that accredited investors can find on Kay Properties & Investments investment marketplace*.

"The power of the Kay Properties platform is really a valuable portal for accredited investors to investigate DST 1031 exchange properties and all-cash/debt-free investments. Thousands of accredited investors, like those who benefited from this particular investment, have registered for an account and received valuable access to the marketplace of Delaware Statutory Trust offerings from over 25 different DST sponsor companies. In addition, they are also able to access custom Delaware Statutory Trust offerings that are only available to clients that work with Kay Properties. It really is a powerful platform, and this latest full cycle investment is a great example of its usefulness to accredited investors," said Friant.

Kay Properties & Investments is again on track to have another record-breaking year of successfully completing DST 1031 investments after completing $610 million of equity placed on the www.kpi1031.com marketplace in 2021, which represented a solid increase over the $408 million of equity invested in 2020.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over 30 billion of DST 1031 investments.

* Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results.

* No representation is made that any DST investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past or that losses will not be incurred on future offerings.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. All offerings discussed are Regulation D, Rule 506c offerings. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

