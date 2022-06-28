Kay Properties & Investments Announces Best First Quarter Results Ever for Both Equity Placed and Number of Delaware Statutory Trust and Real Estate Investment Fund Transactions Completed

Fully integrated Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange investment firm successfully places $141 million in equity placements and sees 37.9% jump in number of transactions from accredited investors

TORRANCE, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torrance, CA-based Kay Properties, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange property and real estate investment marketplaces, announced today it had posted a record first quarter after successfully placing $141,621,871 million in equity for accredited investors participating in 1031 exchanges, Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds and direct cash investments into real estate offerings. This amount represents an 11.32% increase over the first quarter of 2021, and indicates Kay Properties is once again on its way toward a record-breaking year.

For the first three months of the year ending on March 31, 2022, Kay Properties saw a 37.9% increase in the total number of transactions performed on behalf of accredited investors who invested in DST assets within the multifamily, manufactured housing, single tenant net lease, industrial, self-storage and medical properties nationwide as well as in Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds (QOZs) and direct cash investments into real estate offerings.

Founded by CEO Dwight Kay, Kay Properties & Investments is considered an expert 1031 Exchange and DST advisory firm, providing real estate investment options to high-net-worth clients seeking a passive management structure, and potentially broadening their real estate asset diversification via geography, asset class, and tenant mix.

The firm's first quarter results amplify its belief that Kay Properties has created one of the largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment online marketplaces in the country and generates some of the largest direct to accredited investor investment volume in the United States.

Believed To Be The Industry's Most Effective Online 1031 Exchange Real Estate Marketplace Platform

"The kpi1031.com online marketplace has truly become a best-in-class robust platform connecting high-net-worth investors with quality real estate offerings as well as a place for real estate sponsors and operators to connect with tens of thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings. We believe our first quarter results reinforces our belief that the Kay Properties platform creates a perfect match for all sides of the 1031 exchange, QOZ and real estate investment equation," said Dwight Kay, Founder & CEO of Kay Properties & Investments.

Other notable trends for the first quarter include a growing number of investors across the country being attracted to Kay's custom DST properties and real estate funds found on the Kay online real estate marketplace as direct cash investments.

"We continue to see a growing number of high-net-worth investors participate in the offerings on the company's marketplace with direct cash investments, a trend that we are seeing growing tremendously. Investors continue to be drawn to DSTs as a tax deferral strategy for their 1031 exchanges as well as direct investments into real estate opportunities via the Kay online real estate marketplace at www.kpi1031.com. We wouldn't be in this amazing position if it wasn't first and foremost for the Lord, our amazing clients, and our team members nationwide," stated Kay.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital , member FINRA , SIPC .

