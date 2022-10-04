Kay Properties & Investments, Leader in Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange Investments, Announces the Promotion of Betty Friant, CCIM, to Executive Vice President and Managing Director

Friant is considered one of the most knowledgeable DST 1031 Exchange investment professionals in the nation, and has been instrumental in helping the firm post back-to-back record earning years

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange property and real estate investment marketplaces at www.kpi1031.com, today announced it has promoted Betty Friant to the position of Executive Vice President.

Friant has more than four decades of commercial real estate experience in virtually every aspect of the industry. She currently heads up the Kay Properties Washington D.C. office where she assists high-net-worth accredited investors with DST 1031 Exchange solutions and direct-cash investments. Since joining Kay Properties, Friant has been a driving force in assisting the firm achieve year-after-year of record results in equity placements for accredited investors.

"Betty is recognized nationwide as one of the most experienced commercial real estate professionals, especially in helping investors understand and navigate Delaware Statutory Trusts for their 1031 Exchanges and direct cash investments. Because of Betty, Kay Properties was able to place a record $610 million in equity in 2021. But even more than that, Betty places integrity above all else, and is one of the kindest human beings I have ever known. This can be readily seen in both the number of clients that seek Betty out for investment strateiges on their 1031 Exchanges and the number of referrals she receives from former clients who put their complete trust in her. Finally, Betty is incredible at firmly grasping investor's objectives, risk tolerances, and specific investment picture, and then meticulously preparing potential solutions for their 1031 Exchanges," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties.

Prior to joining Kay Properties, Friant served as Senior Managing Director for the Calkain Companies with a specialization in single tenant net lease properties, and senior investment advisor and co-founder of the Sperry Van Ness office in Winchester, Virginia.

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have nearly 400 years of real estate experience, licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in more than $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

