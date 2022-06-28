Kay Properties & Investments, Leader in Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange Investments, Announces the Promotion of Steve Haskell to Senior Vice President

"Steve is not only one of the most experienced DST 1031 Exchange real estate investment professionals in the country, he is also one of the most remarkable and intelligent human beings I have ever known. He takes it upon himself to always be meticulously prepared for each one of his many clients throughout the country, while also acting as a leader for the entire company and its various departmetns. During his tenure, Steve has been a valuable part in helping Kay Properties grow to be one of the most sought-after Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange investment firms in the nation," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties.

According to Kay, Haskell heads-up the firm's San Diego office where he assists accredited investors with their 1031 Exchanges and direct-cash investments. He joined Kay Properties after serving seven years as an officer in the United States Air Force in the special operations community where he led small teams as well as groups of hundreds of military and civilian personnel. Kay explained that Haskell has served in numerous locations around the world, including multiple deployments to Afghanistan and locations throughout Africa. He continues to serve in the Air Force Reserves.

Kay emphasized that Haskell's military training and real estate experience has been incredibly valuable in the company reaching multiple record-setting years, and has personally participated in more than 1,300 DST 1031 investment transactions.

"Clients come to us because we are leaders in the DST 1031 Exchange investment arena, and Steve is one of the reasons we own that leadership spot. He brings a 'can-do' spirit, and 'never-say-die' attitude when it comes to assisting his clients, and is really one of the most exceptional professionals I know which is demonstrated regularly while assisting clients on very large and complex real estate transactions. He truly is a hyper-client-focused professional," said Chay Lapin, President of Kay Properties.

Steve holds a Master's degree from the American Military University and a Bachelors in Accounting from Point Loma Nazarene University where he graduated as International Development Student of The Year for his work providing business education to entrepreneurs in impoverished areas in Mexico, Nicaragua, and San Diego.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. All offerings discussed are Regulation D, Rule 506c offerings. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

