Kay Properties & Investments Recognizes Matt McFarland, Senior Vice President for Raising $550 Million in Equity from Accredited Delaware Statutory Trust Real Estate Investors

McFarland is considered a national leader and industry expert on 1031 Exchanges and Delaware Statutory Trusts, and regularly hosts the Kay Properties weekly webinar series that helps educate investors on the pros and cons of Delaware Statutory Trust investments.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties and Investments, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange property and real estate investment marketplaces, announced Matt McFarland, Senior Vice President has successfully raised more than $550 million in equity from accredited investors who invested in Delaware Statutory Trust real estate offerings and real estate funds.

"Matt is not only an incredibly hard-working individual, but also someone with whom our clients trust and feel comfortable discussing their particular investment goals. One of the areas Matt excels in is his dedication to educating our clients on the nuances of Delaware Statutory Trusts, including both potential benefits and risks," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties and Investments.

Kay Properties currently has 2,271 investors who have invested in nearly 10,000 DST investment assets nationwide. As a result, Kay Properties believes it has created one of the largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment marketplaces in the country that generates some of the largest DST 1031 investment volume in the United States.

Joining Kay Properties early in the firm's history, McFarland started as an associate before being promoted Vice President and eventually Senior Vice President. In addition to personally raising $550 million in equity from investors, he has also participated in more than 2,000 transactions that represent more than $15 billion worth of real estate.

McFarland is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles where he holds a Bachelor of Science in Physiological Science.

