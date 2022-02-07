Kay Properties & Investments, Which Operates a 1031 Exchange and Real Estate Investment Marketplace, Announces Another Record Year After Placing $610 Million from Accredited Investors in 2021

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Year-End Highlights:

Kay Places $610 Million Investments in 2021

Kay Grows Its Fully Integrated Real Estate Team and Robust Educational Platform

Torrance, CA-based Kay Properties, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange property and real estate investment marketplaces, announced today it had posted another record year after successfully placing $610 million in equity for accredited investors participating in 1031 exchanges and direct cash investments.

Founded by CEO Dwight Kay, Kay Properties & Investments is considered one of the most experienced and knowledgeable investment firms in the country specializing in DST and private equity real estate investments. The firm was established with the emphasis on providing real estate investment options to high-net-worth clients looking for passive real estate ownership. In addition, Kay Properties believes it has created one of the largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment online marketplaces in the country that generates some of the largest DST 1031 investment volume in the United States. In 2021, for example, Kay Properties clients participated in thousands of transactions, and the $610million invested through the Kay Properties platform in 2021 was invested in more than $8 billion of real estate totaling approximately 50 million square feet of multifamily, manufactured housing, single tenant net lease, industrial, self-storage and medical properties nationwide.

Nation's Best-in-Class DST 1031 Exchange Real Estate Platform

"The kpi1031.com online marketplace has truly become a best-in-class robust platform connecting high-net-worth investors with quality real estate offerings as well as a place for real estate sponsors and operators to connect with thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings. We think the platform creates a perfect match for all sides of the 1031 exchange equation. We are indeed grateful for our success," said Dwight Kay, Founder & CEO of Kay Properties & Investments.

Kay explained that most investments made on the Kay Properties platform are for DST 1031 exchange replacement properties followed by a growing number of cash investments into real estate funds and other vehicles. DST investments are an allowable option for replacement properties for investors who have recently sold other real estate assets and are seeking to defer taxation on their gains, enter a passive management structure, and potentially broaden their geographic and real estate asset diversification by reinvesting the proceeds in qualifying properties. So-called "like-kind exchanges" are allowable under U.S. Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 and DST investments have grown in popularity among accredited investors over the past decade.

"While it is true that a majority of people investing through the kpi1031.com marketplace is seeking like-kind exchange properties, it is also true that the platform attracts many high-net-worth investors who are interested in participating in the offerings on the company's marketplace," stated Kay.

Remarkable Year for Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange Investors

According to Kay, 2021 was a remarkable year for both Kay Properties and the entire 1031 exchange property market, including DSTs.

"Investment properties have gone through significant changes over recent years, and in many cases, owners have been faced with challenges they have never seen before, including the COVID-19 pandemic. For property owners who were motivated to sell during 2021 and were facing capital gains, reinvesting the proceeds in qualifying properties including DSTs allowed them to not only defer capital gains taxes but also become part of a diversification* strategy with the potential for appreciation and monthly income," explained Kay.

Client-Centric and Emphasis on Educating Investors

2021 also extended and reinforced the established success of the Kay Properties business model that emphasizes both client relations and DST education.

"When I started Kay Properties, I had a clear vision of creating a hyper-client-centric business model that emphasized the preservation of capital and reduced risk for investors through a fully-integrated real estate investment firm. This platform includes a growing team of DST 1031 experts and back-end support specialists that provide Kay clients deal sourcing, due diligence, transaction coordination, and investor relations, in-house accounting, legal, and asset analysis. We also support potential investors through exclusive educational programs that are presented in order to keep investors fully informed of opportunities and potential risks. The model has worked out well, and the year-end results of 2021 proves this out," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO.

The result has been that Kay Properties has assisted thousands of high-net-worth investors across the country deploy a proven, highly effective investment, wealth preservation, and tax strategy.

"We also would like to thank all of our investors from over the years as well as the numerous DST sponsor companies and other real estate operators with whom we have worked closely. We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of all of our investors, team members and industry sponsor partners to, Lord willing, we will continue this great path forward in the next year and many years to follow," said Kay.

