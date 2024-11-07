Kay Properties Adds High-Quality "Peanut Factory Lofts" Debt-Free Multifamily DST Investment to Its Nationally Recognized Online 1031 Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust Marketplace

Located in San Antonio, TX, this latest Delaware Statutory Trust offering, a redeveloped peanut factory processing facility, was purchased opportunistically and is located in the city's most vibrant areas.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a national leader in Delaware Statutory Trust equity placements and 1031 exchange investor education, announced it has included "The Peanut Factory Lofts", a dynamic multifamily asset in historic downtown San Antonio, TX to its nationally recognized online marketplace located at www.kpi1031.com.

According to Dwight Kay, CEO and Founder of Kay Properties, this unique asset was purchased by the DST sponsor company as an all-cash Delaware Statutory Trust offering for 1031 exchange and direct cash investors.

The Kay Properties & Investments' online marketplace was created for ease of use and efficacy and is considered by thousands of investors a best-in-class robust platform that connects them with quality real estate offerings. The platform is also a place for Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor firms to connect with tens of thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings – but only after being accepted onto the platform after a stringent property review process. For investors seeking DST investment opportunities, www.kpi1031.com online marketplace is the perfect match for all sides of the 1031 exchange and real estate investment equation.

"We've helped thousands of investors find viable 1031 Exchange eligible investment opportunities through our very robust online marketplace platform. The platform was specifically created for accredited 1031 exchange and direct cash investors looking for DST investment opportunities. Investors simply log in for free, and they can view current DST investment opportunities. Typically, investors can find 20-40 different DST investment opportunities available at any given time from more than 25 different Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor companies. We are very pleased to include this latest San Antonio multifamily DST asset on our www.kpi1031.com marketplace," explained Kay.

According to Kay, that particular asset has some dynamic characteristics that could potentially be attractive for investors. For example, the 102-unit building was constructed in 2014 and has a net rentable area of 96,184 square feet. The property also has a diverse mix of dwelling units, including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, townhomes, and a penthouse. This diverse selection is believed to align well with the dynamic demographics of the area.

"This DST asset is located on 2.69 acres of land in the thriving San Antonio, TX MSA, considered one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. with strong economic anchors in government, military, and healthcare. Finally, the building and 127 parking spaces are located inside a gated perimeter, providing secure grounds for tenants," said Kay.

In addition to the investment fundamentals of the San Antonio Multifamily 74 DST, several architectural aspects make this property a unique investment opportunity for 1031 Exchange investors.

"The building was originally a peanut processing plant, and so the developer made sure the multifamily property had a contemporary-urban aesthetic while staying true to its roots. In addition, the building incorporates some of the original peanut silos, now transformed into modern apartments, along with a highly sought-after three-bedroom penthouse with a balcony and rooftop access, which commands peak rents for the property," said Kay.

Kay also pointed out that this new Delaware Statutory Trust investment also offers a host of premium amenities, including private garages, a coffee bar, a courtyard, door-to-door trash pick-up, a dog park, a fitness center, and a resort-style pool with cabana.

Kay explained that in addition to being able to review this DST opportunity online, investors can also visit www.kpi1031.com and receive a free listing menu, called the "1031 Exchange DST Property Menu" where they can view the current DST investment opportunities available from typically over 25 different DST sponsor companies.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments