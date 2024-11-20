Located in Quinlan, TX, this latest Delaware Statutory Trust, a Regulation D 506(c) offering, is a newly constructed Tractor Supply Co net lease asset for 1031 Exchange and Direct Cash Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a national leader in Delaware Statutory Trust equity placements and 1031 exchange investor education, announced it has included the Tractor Net Lease 79 Delaware Statutory Trust to its nationally recognized online marketplace located at www.kpi1031.com.

Kay Properties Adds New Debt-Free Essential Tractor Net Lease DST Investment to Its Nationally Recognized Online 1031 Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust Marketplace at www.kpi1031.com

According to Dwight Kay, CEO and Founder of Kay Properties, this unique asset was purchased by the DST sponsor company as an all-cash Delaware Statutory Trust offering for 1031 exchange and direct cash investors, and has significant income potential for investors via monthly ACH Direct Deposit.

"The asset, located in the income tax-free state of Texas, was newly constructed in 2023. It features a 15-year corporate net lease with multiple extension options and rent increases every five years during the primary term and options. The tenant has a market cap of over $20 billion dollars, is publicly traded and holds an investment grade credit rating," said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments.

The Kay Properties & Investments' online marketplace was created for ease of use and efficacy and is considered by thousands of investors a best-in-class robust platform that connects them with quality real estate offerings. The platform is also a place for Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor firms to connect with tens of thousands of high-net-worth investors seeking to deploy capital into real estate offerings – but only after being accepted onto the platform after a stringent property review process. For investors seeking DST investment opportunities, www.kpi1031.com online marketplace is the perfect match for all sides of the 1031 exchange and real estate investment equation.

"We've helped thousands of investors find viable 1031 Exchange eligible investment opportunities through our very robust online marketplace platform. The platform was specifically created for accredited 1031 exchange and direct cash investors looking for DST investment opportunities. Investors simply log in for free, and they can view current DST investment opportunities. Typically, investors can find 20-40 different DST investment opportunities available at any given time from more than 25 different Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor companies. We are very pleased to include this latest Net Lease Tractor Supply Co DST asset on our www.kpi1031.com marketplace," explained Kay.

According to Kay, this particular DST offering has the potential to be a "anchor investment" for 1031 Exchange and direct cash investors because net lease assets typically have a lower degree of potential variability in monthly distributions along with potentially providing investors more stability during times of uncertainty, economic turmoil, recessions, pandemics, etc.

Provides a lower degree of potential variability in monthly distributions and potentially more stability during times of uncertainty, economic turmoil, recessions, pandemics, etc.*

"The tenant is considered an essential business, and paid rent throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. They have a market cap of over $20 billion dollars, is publicly traded and holds an investment grade credit rating in addition to employing over 40,000 people across more than 1,900 stores nationwide and generated total revenue of over $14 billion dollars in 2023. The offering features a 15-year corporate net lease with multiple extension options and rent increases every five years during the primary term and options," said Kay.

Kay explained that in addition to being able to review this DST opportunity online, investors can also visit www.kpi1031.com and receive a free listing menu, called the "1031 Exchange DST Property Menu" where they can view the current DST investment opportunities available from typically over 25 different DST sponsor companies.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com: Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, other businesses, travel and hobbies (NO MORE 3 T's! Tenants, Toilets and Trash). We have helped 1031 exchange investors for nearly two decades exchange into over 9,100 - 1031 exchange investments. Please visit www.kpi1031.com for access to our team's experience, educational library and our full 1031 exchange investment menu.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments