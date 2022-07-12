Kay Properties Announces New "1031 Times", an Important Broadsheet Newspaper Covering Current Topics for 1031 Exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust Investors

Dwight Kay, Founder/CEO of Kay Properties and publisher of the 1031 Times explained that the 1031 Times was designed to help educate investors on the DST 1031 Exchange marketplace, and provide answers to specific questions his firm's team of expert DST representatives hear from investors daily.

"Inside this timely newspaper, readers will read about very relevant topics like how to create a potentially crisis-resistant real estate portfolio, how DSTs help investors replace debt in a 1031 Exchange, and why now might be the right time to sell investment properties. The newspaper is offered free of charge as part of our commitment to providing educational resources to 1031 exchange DST investors nationwide. Request your complimentary copy today and in addition to a print version delivered to your doorstep, readers can also receive instant access to an electronic version of the publication." said Kay.

People can receive a copy of the limited-edition periodical by going to 1031times.com

"Like all of the educational 1031 Exchange material and programs we produce, the real intent of the 1031 Times is to help investors better understand the potential risks and benefits of DST 1031 investments, and whether they might be the right fit for investors considering a 1031 exchange," said Kay.

Specifically, the Kay Properties 1031 Times will cover topics like:

How to Eliminate Active Property Management

5 Things Investors Must Do When Doing a 1031 Exchange

How to Avoid Getting Smacked with a Large Tax Bill and Defer Capital Gains Taxes

Risk Factors to Consider When Investing in DST 1031 Investments

Why Debt Free DSTs May Make Sense for 1031 Investors Wanting to Lower Their Overall Risk Exposure in Today's Turbulent World

View the newest issue of the 1031 Times now.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments