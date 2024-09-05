Kay Properties founders Dwight Kay and Chay Lapin Unveil The Kay Properties & Investments New "1031 DST Digest" Magazine for 1031 Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust Investors

The Kay Properties & Investments "1031 DST Digest" is a high-quality glossy magazine dedicated to educating investors on the 1031 Exchange process and the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment vehicle. This publication is the latest addition to Kay Properties' extensive educational library designed to empower investors with important knowledge and expert insights relating to the DST 1031 Exchange.

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a national leader in Delaware Statutory Trust equity placements and 1031 exchange investor education, proudly announced the publication of its exclusive 1031 DST Digest magazine. This specialized publication is crafted to offer in-depth education on 1031 Exchange and DST investment strategies, addressing current investment themes and answering some of the most asked questions from investors.

Chay Lapin serves as President for Kay Properties & Investments and was recently invited to join the Forbes Business Council.

According to Dwight Kay, Founder/CEO of Kay Properties and editor of the magazine, the 1031 DST Digest provides investors valuable educational resources to help them navigate the DST 1031 Exchange marketplace and provide an in depth review of both the benefits and risks of Delaware Statutory Trust investments.

Kay Properties leads the 1031 Exchange industry in providing educational resources to investors, and many people believe that no other firm in the country does more to educate 1031 exchange investors on DST investments. Kay's comprehensive platform of educational options puts Kay Properties directly in the spotlight as the preeminent authority and expert in DST 1031 exchanges and investment strategies.

"We knew our investor community would embrace a publication focused solely on detailed and informative Delaware Statutory Trust articles directly written for 1031 exchange investors. This assumption was correct as we have already had more than 1,200 investors request a copy of the Kay Properties 1031 DST Digest magazine," said Kay.

According to Dwight Kay, inside the new magazine, readers will discover articles covering subjects such as:

Why the 721 Exchange Could be a Good Exit Strategy for 1031 Exchange Investors

What is Anchor and Buoy 1031 Exchange DST Investing?

Case Study of How Kay Properties helped one investor close on 15 DSTs in 30 days

Why Investors Love Our Online Marketplace for 1031 Exchange and DST Opportunities

A Comprehensive Guide to Debt-Free DSTs

Why Now Might be a Good Time to Sell Your Investment Real Estate

And much more.

Magazine Added to the Kay Robust Suite of Delaware Statutory Trust Educational Assets

The 1031 DST Digest magazine joins an entire robust suite of Delaware Statutory Trust educational assets that also include:

Weekly Webinars:

Each week, Kay Properties founder and CEO, Dwight Kay and the Kay Properties team of DST experts, regularly host educational webinars and special events to help investors understand the 1031 exchange process and the many nuances of Delaware Statutory Trust properties.

DST 1031 Conference Calls

Every Friday at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST Kay Properties also hosts an interactive live conference call where one of our DST 1031 exchange experts discusses a variety of pertinent topics related to DST 1031 properties.

1031 Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust Educational Dinner Events

Each month, Kay Properties & Investments holds dinner events ranging from Pasadena, CA to West Palm Beach, FL where accredited 1031 exchange investors are invited to learn more about the Delaware Statutory Trust investment strategy and the www.kpi1031.com marketplace. These invitation-only events provide accredited investors the opportunity to meet some of the most knowledgeable DST 1031 exchange experts in the entire country.

Expanding Library of Podcast Episodes Hosted by Dwight Kay and the Kay Properties Team

Kay Properties has created an ever-growing library of informative podcast episodes that can be streamed directly from any computer or smartphone with just a click of a button. These podcasts are unique in that they allow investors to listen to an in-depth conversation of the many recurring themes and nuances of the DST investment process. Investors are able to share, download, fast forward, and pause the recording for easy listening convenience. Interested in learning more about Delaware Statutory Trusts? Make sure to go to https://www.kpi1031.com/dst-1031-essentials-podcasts/ to hear the very latest podcast episodes on Delaware Statutory Trust investing.

The Kay Properties Blog Page - A Great Resource for Learning More About DST Trends, Recent DST 1031 Transactions, and Insights from DST 1031 Exchange Experts

Kay Properties prides itself on the extensive and original library of relevant articles that are both searchable and chock-full of exclusive, valuable information.

Visit www.kpi1031.com/blog to learn more about the very latest trends in the 1031 exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust and 721 exchange investment world.

"There is no question, the new Kay Properties 1031 DST Digest will emerge as an invaluable resource for investors eager to deepen their understanding of the Delaware Statutory Trust investment vehicle, 1031 exchange strategies as well as 721 exchange UPREIT investment options. By offering comprehensive insights, expert advice, and real-world examples, the magazine caters to both novice and seasoned investors alike. The magazine was designed to be engaging and accessible so that readers can grasp complex concepts with ease, making the pursuit of knowledge both enjoyable and rewarding. Whether you're looking to step away from active property management or simply interested in learning more about 1031 and 721 exchange strategies, this publication stands out as an essential guide in the dynamic world of Delaware Statutory Trusts.

Investors are encouraged to sign up for a free subscription to the 1031 DST Digest by visiting https://www.1031dstdigest.com .

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com: Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, other businesses, travel and hobbies (NO MORE 3 T's! Tenants, Toilets and Trash). We have helped 1031 exchange investors for nearly two decades exchange into over 9,100 - 1031 exchange investments. Please visit www.kpi1031.com for access to our team's experience, educational library and our full 1031 exchange investment menu.

* Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

* Annualized return is defined as a total return including profit on sale and monthly distributions earned on an annualized basis.

** Total return consists of initial return of investor principal, monthly distributions, and profit upon sale.

*** All return calculations are calculated as if the investor closed on the DST investment at the same time the property was purchased.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. All offerings discussed are Regulation D, Rule 506c offerings. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

