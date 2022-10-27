Kay Properties Real Estate Investment Experts, Betty Friant and Mathew McFarland, to Present "Why Investors Are Turning to Real Estate Income Funds" During "The Money Show," on Monday, October 31 in Orlando FL

Featuring two of the nation's leading DST 1031 Exchange and real estate investment experts, the Money Show Presentation will examine why many investors are turning to Real Estate Income Funds and Delaware Statutory Trust investments to help escape stock market volatility

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments ' Betty Friant CCIM, Executive Vice President/Managing Director and Senior Vice President Mathew McFarland will present why more investors are turning to Real Estate Income Funds and Delaware Statutory Trust investments to avoid Wall Street's volatility, receive passive income potential, and achieve the potential diversification.

Kay Properties and Investments Delaware Statutory Trust and 1031 exchange experts, Betty Friant and Matt McFarland will be presenting, "Why Investors are Turning to Real Estate Income Funds" during this year's Money Show on October 31st in Orlando, FL.

The presentation will be part of the Money Show's annual event that will focus on how investors can potentially protect their wealth during turbulent times, and learn more about major trends that will impact their money in the coming months.

Kay Properties real estate investment experts will present specific strategies investors are using to help avoid stock market volatility at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, October 31 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate.

Specifically, Friant and McFarland will highlight why Real Estate Income Funds and Delaware Statutory Trusts, are being used by investors who want to avoid recent stock market volatility and seek passive real estate investments that have the potential to deliver monthly distributions, and provide diversification across multiple asset classes including industrial, multifamily, self-storage, medical and retail properties. Plus, the team will present how debt-free Real Estate Income Funds can also be eligible for IRA's and 401 (k)s, while also providing investors assets that are tied to the "sticks and bricks" of real estate and not publicly traded stocks.

For more information on both Real Estate Income Funds and Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange investments, please visit kpi1031.com.

Betty Friant, Executive Vice President and Managing Director

According to Betty Friant, Executive Vice President and Managing Director with Kay Properties & Investments, the real estate investment climate has changed dramatically over the past couple of years, prompting many accredited investors to reevaluate their investment options.

"Investors are watching stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and futures moving violently from day to day, and frankly it scares them. Real Estate Funds are quickly becoming a popular alternative investment vehicle because they help investors accomplish several important objectives including, conserving capital while potentially minimizing risk, avoid the volatility associated with Wall Street's stock market, and achieve the potential for diversification through geography, asset class, and tenant mix," said Friant.

Mathew McFarland, Senior Vice President

Mathew McFarland Senior Vice President will join Friant and offer her expert insights into how debt-free Real Estate Funds and Delaware Statutory Trust investments can benefit high-net-worth investors.

"Unsettling events are happening both globally and domestically. These events don't just impact the psyche, they also can also have significant financial consequences for investors. As an expert commercial real estate investment professional, one thing I encourage my clients to consider is debt-free Real Estate Funds. These funds derive their value from the real estate assets held in the fund and do not fluctuate with the daily sentiments of Wall Street and stock market volatility. Plus, these debt-free funds have no risk of lender foreclosure which brings investors additional peace of mind in these uncertain times," said McFarland.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 150 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA.

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments