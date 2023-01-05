Kay Properties Reports Record Number of Delaware Statutory Trust Transactions and Equity Placed on Behalf of 1031 Exchange and Direct Cash Investors During Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2022

Operating one of commercial real estate's largest 1031 Exchange DST investment marketplaces, Kay Properties successfully completes $170.9 million in equity placements for the third quarter and $528.7 million for the first nine months of 2022, setting new records for the DST real estate investment firm

Key Quarterly Highlights:

Kay Properties online kpi1031.com exchange and real estate investment marketplace continues to generate some of the largest DST 1031 investment volume in the United States

generate some of the largest DST 1031 investment volume in Kay Properties continued to be an industry leader in offering accredited investors debt-free offerings for their 1031 Exchange and direct cash investments.

Kay Properties continued to advance its best-in-class educational platform.

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, which operates one of the nation's largest 1031 exchange property and real estate investment marketplaces, announced it has posted record third quarter results after successfully placing $170,951,644 million in equity for accredited investors participating in 1031 exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments, Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds and direct cash investments into private real estate offerings.

These numbers represent a 26.95% increase over the first nine months of 2021, continuing Kay Properties' progress toward reaching another record-breaking year.

Record Number of Transactions for the First Nine Months of 2022

For the nine months of the year ending on June 30, 2022, Kay Properties also participated in 1,767 individual client transactions using the www.kpi1031.com marketplace to find DST assets within the multifamily, manufactured housing, single tenant net lease, industrial, self-storage and medical asset classes as well as direct cash investments into other real estate offerings.

Founded by CEO Dwight Kay, Kay Properties & Investments is considered an expert 1031 Exchange and DST investment firm, providing real estate investment options to high-net-worth clients seeking a passive management structure, and potentially broadening their real estate asset diversification via geography, asset class, and tenant mix.

The firm's results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 amplify its belief that Kay Properties has created one of the largest 1031 exchange and real estate investment online marketplaces in the country.

Kay Properties' Successful Business Model Emphasizes Unlevered/Debt-Free DST Assets for Potential Reduced Exposure to Risk

Other notable trends for the third quarter include a growing number of investors across the country being attracted to Kay Properties'custom DST properties and real estate funds using an unleveraged/debt-free strategy, mitigating several risks such as lender foreclosure, lender prepayment penalties or defeasance costs, and cash flow sweeps. This emphasis on providing investments on a debt-free basis also provides greater flexibility to hold through any potential market downturns, credit crunches, recessions and/or depressions.

"We continue to see a growing number of high-net-worth investors recognizing the value of investing in DST properties, private real estate investment funds, and other real estate offerings that operate without the use of leverage. In addition, investors continue to be drawn to DSTs as a tax deferral strategy for their 1031 exchanges as well as direct investments into real estate opportunities via the Kay online real estate marketplace at www.kpi1031.com. We wouldn't be in this amazing position if it wasn't first and foremost for the Lord, our amazing clients, and our team members nationwide," stated Kay.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties & Investments is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 400 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $30 Billion of DST 1031 investments.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This case study may not be representative of the outcome of past or future offerings. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential distributions, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals, and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

