Kay Van Wey Reveals Deep Rooted Problems in the Medical Community that Led to Dr. Death

Dr. Duntsch injured 31 patients and killed two patients during his two years as a neurosurgeon in Dallas, Texas. In addition, he is the first doctor to be convicted of a crime committed in the operating room during the act of surgery. On February 20, 2017, the courts sentenced Christopher Duntsch to life in prison.

"I wish I could say that, as a result of my efforts and the national publicity, the system failures have been fixed," Van Wey said, speaking on the systemic problems that helped keep Duntsch in the operating room. "Unfortunately, that is far from the truth. There remain many problems that must be fixed."

Now, on the heels of the success of its true crime series, Peacock is releasing a documentary series exploring Dr. Duntsch's crimes. Van Wey has spoken on multiple major platforms about Dr. Death, including Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, and American Greed. However, she will share even more insights and continues to be available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Van Wey & Williams is selective about the cases they take on because they care about their clients, and they become part of their family. In fact, many clients continue referring their friends and family long after their cases have been resolved. They are passionate advocates for patient safety and will continue to fight for reform within the medical community.

