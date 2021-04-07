Kay Y. Kelts, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who...

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Y. Kelts, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Family Practitioner for her outstanding achievements in the field of medicine and her exemplary contributions at the Medical Arts Clinic at Rapid City Medical Center.

Kay Y. Kelts

For over five decades, the Medical Arts Clinic strived to provide exceptional care to generations of families and continued to do after joining Rapid City Medical Center in 2013. The joint effort serves the purpose of expanding primary care in Rapid City. Today, Medical Arts at Rapid City Medical Center is home to six board-certified physicians and two non-physician providers.

A distinguished family practitioner, Dr. Kay Y. Kelts has garnered a commendable reputation for her outstanding achievements in her field, having only practiced for five years. She is double board-certified in Family Medicine with the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians. Dr. Kelts practices full-scope Family Medicine in her current position, including in-office procedures, women's health, osteopathic manipulative medicine (OMM) at Medical Arts at Rapid City Medical Center. She enjoys working with patients of all ages and is dedicated to treating the whole person.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Kelts completed her undergraduate studies at St. Olaf College and later obtained her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at Rocky Vista University, where she was part of their inaugural class. During her medical training, Dr. Kelts was also an inaugural pre-doctoral osteopathic principles and practices fellow specializing in osteopathic manipulative medicine (OMM). Shortly after, Dr. Kelts completed her Family Medicine residency at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.

Upon completing her residency, Dr. Kelts accepted a core faculty position where she cultivated a love for teaching. She gained valuable knowledge practicing full-scope family medicine, including OB deliveries, inpatient services, nursing home services, and outpatient clinics. In addition, she was responsible for resident education and was instrumental in Osteopathic accreditation for the program. Later, Dr. Kelts and her husband, Dr. Andrew Kelts, moved to Elmira, New York, where he accepted a gastroenterology fellowship position. She served as Associate Program Director for the Family Medicine residency at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Dr. Kelts was also the Regional Dean for LECOM Elmira for the medical students.

She has been awarded for her exemplary work at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, winning Teacher of the Year. She has also been awarded Most Inspirational Teacher of the Year for two out of three years she worked there. Additionally, she is the past Co-Chair of the STFM (Society of Teachers in Family Medicine) new faculty in family medicine collaborative. She presents at the STFM annual conference often, and had a podcast episode where she shared advice about teaching and the pandemic.

In her spare time, Dr. Kelts enjoys spending time with her family, being outdoors, traveling, and cooking. She lives with her husband in Rapid City with their two children – 6 and 4.

Dr. Kelts dedicates this honorable recognition to her husband, who swayed her to pursue osteopathy, as well as her parents, who supported her journey. She has had many mentors along her journey and wishes to thank them all.

To learn more about Medical Arts at Rapid City Medical Center, please visit https://rapidcitymedicalcenter.com/rcmc_locations/medical-arts-at-rapid-city-medical-center/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

