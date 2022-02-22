Kaya Now Appoints Jamie Solis as Editor in Chief of High There

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaya Now Inc. ("AWH" or the "Kaya"), a media and technology holding company focused on the cannabis industry, today announced that it has appointed Jamie Solis as Editor in Chief for High There, Kaya's direct-to-consumer platform that aims to unite cannabis consumers globally. Ms. Solis will also serve as a member of Kaya's Executive Leadership team, where she will guide the ongoing improvement of High There's offerings while building a multi-platform storytelling team.

Reporting to Kaya's CEO, Leo Giel, Ms. Solis will be responsible for leading the global editorial content strategy for High There's website, newsletter and social media app. Jamie began her career as Editor in Chief of CULTURE Magazine and its quarterly business-to-business cannabis publication, CULTUREB2B. In October 2018, CULTURE Magazine was acquired by High Times, which appointed Ms. Solis to serve as the Editor in Chief of CULTURE Magazine, DOPE Magazine and High Times Magazine, where she was responsible for all the digital assets of hightimes.com and its sister publications. Ms. Solis received a bachelor's degree in Philosophy from California State Polytechnic University.

"Jamie is the most qualified person on the planet to turn Kaya's vision of uniting cannabis consumers globally into a reality," said Leo Giel. "Jamie's experience at High Times will position Kaya to entertain and inform readers with the latest cannabis news and lifestyle trends as we pursue the opportunity to become the premier destination for all things cannabis in the digital publishing space."

"I am thrilled to join High There given its focus on creating a holistic and diverse collection of content that satisfies the cannabis enthusiast audience," said Ms. Solis. "High There's offering is unique in that, rather than focusing on singular theme such as cannabis strains, dispensaries or health, it provides a curated blend of credible, high-quality content, in addition to encouraging community engagement. I am looking forward to working with the Kaya team to further enhance these offerings."

About Kaya:

Kaya Now is a media and technology holding company focused on the cannabis industry. Kaya's mission is to bring comprehensive technology solutions to the cannabis advertising space via its High There direct-to-consumer platform, and its Canntinuum business-to-business programmatic digital advertising platform. For more information, visit www.kayanow.com.

About High There:

High There is a creative community – exploring the culture, craft and science of cannabis. High There believes that it has a collective responsibility towards eradicating the stigma, misinformation and inequities surrounding this plant, so we can unlock its true potential for all.

