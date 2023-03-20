Kaya Now Celebrates Launch of New High There App, a Cannabis-Friendly Social Media Community

- Partnerships with creators, nonprofits and operators to provide users with an enriched cannabis social media experience -

RED BANK, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaya Now Inc. ("Kaya" or the "Company"), a media and technology holding company bringing comprehensive solutions to the advertising space, today announced that it has launched a new and improved version of its High There app.

A safe, moderated, digital canna-friendly community, the latest High There app is designed to elevate the user experience with industry-led content and several new features. The app introduces "Rooms", a live chat feature to enable quick connections and conversations between users; "Global Stories", a feature where users can share stories with their followers and contribute to global community experiences with photos and videos; and "Discover", a feature that customizes users' feeds based on their past likes, dislikes and interests.

"Over the last several months, we have worked hard to enhance the High There app to reach parity with some of the world's leading social media platforms, so we are thrilled to have reached this important milestone," said Jamie Solis, Kaya's Chief Content Officer. "We've come a long way from the app's original version, which focused on cannabis-friendly online dating . Today, the High There app prioritizes content over connections, providing users with a customized app experience that curates educational media from trusted cannabis news sources and interactive content from leading creators who can use this safe, open platform to grow their following."

Unlike most mainstream social media apps, High There doesn't censor cannabis content: instead, promoting cannabis products and creating weed-related content is highly encouraged. High There promotes content directed at bettering the cannabis industry and amplifies all the voices of the cannabis community. The app also shares content from High There's trusted partners, including The Cannigma and heyemjay.com, as well as nonprofits such as the Last Prisoner Project.

About Kaya Now:

Kaya Now is a media and technology holding company bringing comprehensive solutions to the advertising space. With a focus on the cannabis industry, our mission is two-fold: to unite cannabis consumers globally and to curate audiences that drive the performance of cannabis advertisers, publishers and ad buyers. Our direct-to-consumer platform operates a cannabis-friendly social media mobile application, newsletter and website that inform our business-to-business platform, a verticalized marketplace that enables digital advertisers to reach audiences at scale and better understand the behaviors, preferences and attitudes of cannabis consumers. For more information, visit www.kayanow.com .

About High There:

High There is the Social Cannabis App. We're a community of cannabis enthusiasts looking to create, connect and learn. While other platforms censor creators for discussing the cannabis industry, High There promotes and highlights cannabis centric content that allows our users to share their interests, learn about the industry, find new friends, get the latest news, and discover the best products. High There aims to amplify the industry voices who directly influence and impact the space to aid in the education and de-stigmatization of cannabis. Whether you're a grower, recreational smoker, creative or just getting started in the world of cannabis, there's something for everyone on High There.

Kaya Now Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaya Now Inc.