Kaya Now's High There Launches Fundraiser to Support Ukrainian Refugees

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaya Now Inc. ("Kaya" or the "Company"), a media and technology holding company focused on the cannabis industry, today announced that its direct-to-consumer business, High There, has launched a fundraising campaign to support Global Empowerment Mission Inc. ("GEM"), a non-profit organization and first responder to global disasters that is currently on the ground in Poland providing relief to and relocating Ukrainian refugees.

"High There stands in solidarity with Ukrainians and protestors in Russia and around the world who oppose the conflict," said Leo Giel, Kaya's CEO. "We're making a statement of support for Ukraine while condemning Russia's military attack on the sovereign nation: we currently have no business ties with Russia and remain adamant about not conducting any business with the country."

Sue Cushman, international aid director at GEM, commented, "We are providing emergency aid inside Ukraine to the fighters and families that have stayed behind, as well as housing in Medlyka to the women and children that are attempting to cross the border from Ukraine to Poland. If these refugees have family in other countries and have proper documentation with them, we will arrange flights for refugees out of Poland to their preferred destination."

At the conclusion of its fundraiser, High There will match donations made through its campaign, with all funds going toward GEM. High There has verified with GEM that all donations received through High There's campaign will go directly to GEM's relief efforts in response to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The campaign may be accessed here.

About Kaya:

Kaya Now is a media and technology holding company focused on the cannabis industry. Kaya's mission is to bring comprehensive technology solutions to the cannabis advertising space via its High There direct-to-consumer platform, and its Canntinuum business-to-business programmatic digital advertising platform. For more information, visit www.kayanow.com.

About High There:

High There is a creative community – exploring the culture, craft and science of cannabis. High There believes that it has a collective responsibility towards eradicating the stigma, misinformation and inequities surrounding this plant, so we can unlock its true potential for all.

Kaya Now Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaya Now