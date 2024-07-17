KAYAK for Business Enhances Its Enterprise Solution in Collaboration with Blockskye and PwC US

New solution integrates airline APIs for seamless booking and launches Blockskye Pay to eliminate employee expense reports

STAMFORD, Conn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, is updating its Enterprise solution in collaboration with Blockskye, a leading provider of payment and blockchain solutions and PwC, one of the largest professional services firms. The latest updates, which have been reviewed and tested by PwC US, offer interoperability and remove the need for employee expense reports.

Now, KAYAK for Business Enterprise customers will have the flexibility to manage their corporate travel bookings from anywhere - whether on a select airline's website or app, via the KAYAK for Business platform, or with the assistance of a KAYAK agent. The shift toward modern merchandising benefits suppliers by creating new revenue opportunities, while helping companies save on servicing costs and streamlining expense reconciliation. The upgraded solution is reshaping how expenses are managed and business travel is booked and serviced, providing unparalleled benefits for business travelers, companies and airlines.

For the Business Traveler:

A streamlined shopping experience that mirrors airline websites and reflects airline loyalty status

Elimination of traditional expense reports for increased efficiency

Flexibility to manage bookings from any location (e.g. airline site/app, KAYAK for Business or with an agent)

For the Company

Full access to global content and fares directly from airlines, coupled with the ability to control what is displayed to confirm alignment to company policy and the latest airline offerings

Holistic TMC servicing and reporting for all bookings, direct or through GDS

Reduce costs, streamline operations and increase traveler convenience with the shift toward interoperability

Ability to track employee travel and spend in real-time, closing the time gap between travel bookings made and expenses submitted

For the Airlines

Incremental revenue opportunities through modern merchandising of fares and ancillaries

Seamless integration of self-service API tools for enhanced user experience

Collaboration with leading brands like PwC US to expand business travel solutions

Frequent Flier sign-ups and status recognition

Build loyal customer relationships by delivering relevant content and managing interactions effectively

"KAYAK changed the game for how people plan and book travel, and now we're transforming business travel in the same way," said Eva Fouquet, SVP of KAYAK for Business. "By leveraging new technology and innovative solutions, we are reshaping an antiquated industry. This prospect of simplifying business travel is not only thrilling for us internally but also for every client and partner we collaborate with on this journey."

PwC US Adopts New Technology

KAYAK for Business' first enterprise client, PwC US, has been involved with the creation of the solution since it launched in 2022. KAYAK, PwC US, alongside Blockskye, have worked collaboratively to develop the corporate travel solution and facilitate its distribution to a wider client base. More than 75,000 PwC US employees have access to KAYAK for Business Enterprise to plan and book their business travel.

"By combining Blockskye's blockchain technology and payment solution with KAYAK's experience in leisure travel, we are introducing a solution that transforms how businesses handle their travel programs," said Bob Schott, Procurement Leader, PwC US. "With this first-of-its-kind solution, we are enabling a seamless corporate travel experience that sets a new industry standard."

Launch of Blockskye Pay

In partnership with Blockskye, KAYAK for Business is the first and only travel company to integrate a blockchain-based expense solution, Blockskye Pay. Blockskye Pay simplifies corporate travel payments by leveraging blockchain technology to automatically charge expenses to employers, skipping the hassle of employees filing expense reports and managing ticket credits.

Blockskye Pay brings a host of benefits for travelers, airlines, and companies alike; travelers can bid farewell to cumbersome expense reports, airlines gain from streamlined ticketing processes and cost-effective payment solutions and for companies, the new system also automates the management of unused ticket value across profiles.

"Business travel is a $1.4 trillion market thick with intermediaries that add cost and hassle," said Michael Share Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Blockskye. "We've been listening to travelers, travel suppliers and procurement teams and they all have a big objective in common– they want to lower the cost of administration and distribution. Blockskye Pay eliminates the need for credit cards and expense reports, streamlining transactions and enhancing security for travelers worldwide."

KAYAK for Business works directly with airlines like American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, resulting in best-in-class traveler functionality through more integrated connections to corporations and their travelers.

"At American, we are committed to offer a more convenient shopping experience tailored to our customers' preferences and needs," said Scott Laurence, American Airlines senior vice president of partnerships and retailing. "We're proud to partner with KAYAK for Business and Blockskye to offer this solution to our business customers."

"Partnering with KAYAK for Business and Blockskye to offer a better booking and expense experience to PwC US travelers has been a win for everyone involved," shared Eric Hall, Director of B2B Strategy at Southwest Airlines. "We are looking forward to bringing this solution to more business travel customers looking for streamlined processes and enhanced traveler flexibility."

"At United, we're always exploring innovative ways to improve our customers' experience," said Glenn Hollister VP Strategy & Effectiveness of United Airlines.

"We're excited to partner with KAYAK for Business and Blockskye to enhance the booking and travel experience for our business customers.

This collaboration between KAYAK for Business, Blockskye and PwC US marks a significant milestone in the evolution of travel technology, setting a new standard for efficiency, convenience, and value within the corporate travel industry.

