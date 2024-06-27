KAYAK for Business Upgrades its Offering for Small & Mid-Size Business'

New features designed for SMBs include trip management, flexible payment, 24/7 travel agent support and more with a flat fee of $20 per trip

STAMFORD, Conn., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, is introducing a first-class upgrade to its travel management solution tailored to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Packed with new features like full trip management, seamless group bookings and always-on travel agent support, KAYAK for Business brings everything under one roof saving significant time and effort. Unlike competing platforms, there is no subscription or minimum spend required. Unlike competing platforms, there is no subscription or minimum spend required, with a flat fee of $20 per trip.

Work trips are an essential business function (according to 57% of American business travelers*) but challenges persist. When it comes to managing travel plans, business travelers spend about 3 working days a year planning business trips*, due to admin struggles. To provide solutions that streamline the business travel experience for both business travelers and employers alike, KAYAK for Business now includes:

One-stop Trip Management.

Say goodbye to policy headaches and hello to seamless planning, booking, and managing of flights, hotels, and rental cars all in one place with company-policy results prioritized.

Guest & Group Booking.

Arrange travel for colleagues and guests; secure group hotel blocks effortlessly.

VIP Account Management.

Get hands-on support for setting up a business travel account, including specific company travel policies, local hotel agreements and more.

24/7 Travel Agent Support.

Immediate assistance with any booking, new or existing - whether you want to make changes in advance or if you're stuck in a terminal, we're here to help.

Flexible Trip Payment Methods.

Book trips with personal or corporate cards and benefit from seamless direct billing for rental cars, eliminating the hassle of using personal cards.

Travel Tracking + Reporting.

Gain full visibility into ongoing and upcoming trips. Track expenses monthly and analyze spending on flights, hotels and cars to uncover potential savings.

Access to Corporate Rates.

Unlock exclusive discounts for hand picked hotels and car rental agencies. Add corporate rates and enroll in corporate membership programs hassle-free. Enjoy these perks at no extra cost.

"In the world of business travel, where time is of the essence, simplifying the booking process is key. Our corporate travel product is designed to address the specific challenges SMBs encounter, streamlining the planning process and saving time for both employees and travel coordinators," said Eva Fouquet, SVP of KAYAK for Business. "We hope to make booking a business trip as easy as booking a leisure vacation."

For more information about KAYAK for Business, head to https://www.kayak.com/business .

About KAYAK

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution .

PureSpectrum Methodology

* An online survey was conducted by Pure Spectrum among 1000 US consumers who have traveled for business within the last 2 years, domestically or internationally. The research fieldwork took place between February 16-19, 2024.

SOURCE KAYAK