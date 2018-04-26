KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa

"Previously to track a flight's arrival time, users would need to visit the airline's website directly, type in the flight number and repeatedly refresh for real-time arrival updates. Now, we're doing all of that for you by sending you the information you need at the exact moment you need it," said KAYAK Chief Scientist Matthias Keller. "Flight notifications are a glimpse into the future of what lies ahead for AI and how it will assist in making travel planning easier, more personalized and more context aware."

To set up flight alerts, Alexa users need to opt-in to notifications for the KAYAK skill in their Alexa app. Once enabled, simply say, "Alexa, ask KAYAK to notify me when Flight 123 lands" or "Alexa, ask KAYAK to notify me 30 minutes before Flight 123 lands" and then you can go about the rest of your day knowing that Alexa will alert you accordingly. Users can also request the status of flights by saying, "Alexa, ask KAYAK what is the status of Flight 123" and Alexa will provide an update. All flight requests should include the airline name and flight number.

To capture the user's attention when a flight notification is available, users will be notified by either an audio or visual indicator. Users can then say, "Alexa, read my notifications" to hear the status or landing time of the flight they're currently tracking.

KAYAK's flight notifications are available for all domestic and international flight arrivals and will recognize delayed departure times and cancellations as long as the notification was set in advance. Notifications expire after 12 hours.

KAYAK first launched its skill for Amazon Alexa in 2016 giving users the ability to search for flights, hotels and rental cars without ever picking up a phone or compute and in 2017 became the first travel company to make booking a hotel room using just your voice, possible.

