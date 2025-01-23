KAYAK Launches WTF (What the Future) Travel Trend Report

Rise in City Jumping, Spiritual Sidequests and Feedbooking among top travel predictions for travel by 2030

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Out with single-stop journeys, in with city jumping adventures. Bid farewell to self-care trips and welcome journeys of self-discovery and cosmetic-cations. Loyalty programs take a back seat as price-conscious travelers seek better deals.

Today, KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, is rolling out its WTF - What the Future - report , giving travelers a first look at the hottest travel trends shaping the next 5 years.

For travelers that want to get in on the trends now, here’s a reference guide

Diving into survey insights from over 9,000 individuals spanning 9 countries, exclusive interviews with KAYAK executives, and an in-depth analysis of KAYAK's billions of searches, KAYAK teamed up with The Future Laboratory, a trailblazer in trend forecasting, to unveil eight groundbreaking travel trends set to dominate your social media feeds and shape the future of travel by 2025.

So… What's The Future? KAYAK's Travel Predictions for 2030

AI Agents

A new wave of travel agents is emerging, focusing on personalized travel experiences. Over one third (36%) of Americans would use AI for travel recommendations and inspiration. Another third wish AI could simplify comparing flight and hotel prices (33% and 34%) . While 71% of Americans have yet to try AI for trip planning, by 2030, AI assistants will be more commonly used.

"AI is already rapidly improving customer support for travel delays and itinerary changes. It's also suggesting personalized recommendations of places to visit and things to do. The next big step forward will be automated bookings - and we're already making KAYAK AI agent-friendly." - Steve Hafner, CEO of KAYAK

City Jumpin', Jumpin'

By 2030, travelers will prioritize multi-stop trips over single destination vacations. Looking ahead to next year, there's already 45% of Americans who are planning to "city jump" or visit multiple cities in a single vacation. Why? 47% want to experience more during their trip and 49% are all about affordability. This year, 93% of Americans aim to explore 1 to 5 cities per trip. And by 2030, that number could double.

Vitamin T

By 2030, the value of a trip will hinge on wellness scores. KAYAK notes a surge in wellness travel, with pools as the top searched hotel amenity globally, followed by hot tubs, spas, and fitness facilities. 60% of travelers prioritize relaxation, while 13% emphasize health and wellness. Destinations promoting longevity will become sought-after additions to travelers' bucket lists.

A Cosmetic-cation Boom For Americans It's not just wellness scores that will be all the rage by 2030. If you've ever heard of a healthcation then get ready for a cosmetic-cation (i.e. a trip for a cosmetic or beauty procedure). While only a small group have jetted off for cosmetic treatments abroad, 1 in 8 have considered it, hinting at a future surge, with another 1 in 10 ready to go test it out. For those who HAVE traveled for a cosmetic-cation, affordability (for 61%) is the key factor. With healthcare expenses climbing, brace yourself for more international jaunts for beauty enhancements by 2030! Hair transplants in Turkey , anyone?



Feedbooking

A social shopping surge is on the horizon. Nearly half of Americans (43%) have made purchases influenced by social media, with another 20% having considered it. Facebook and Instagram are top influencers, with over a quarter of Americans booking a trip after seeing a post. Current social purchases run $200 or less, but by 2030, KAYAK expects social media to become a travel shopping hub, boosting purchase numbers.

Travel is Gonna be LIT (Low Intensity Trips)

Off-season adventures await. For more than one third of Americans (36%), off-season travel is preferred to avoid the crowds, even if it means a compromise on the weather. Not to mention the savings! Opting for shoulder season travel in Europe can slash costs by up to 27% compared to peak periods. KAYAK predicts a rise in offbeat destinations driven by better prices and more conscious traveler choices in the next 5 years.

Virtual Voyages

Here comes a travel tech revolution. 1 in 7 Americans are embracing VR headsets to explore destinations before booking, and by 2030, holographic concierges and automatic airfare refunds could be the norm. Travelers are excited about virtual hotel room previews (35%) and in-flight VR entertainment (10%) for an immersive journey.

Spiritual Sidequests

Get ready to soar with a spiritual sidequest. 1 in 6 Americans are eyeing silent retreats to disconnect from their phones, while 1 in 14 are keen on psychedelic therapy trips abroad. These trends are primed to skyrocket in the next 5 years!

Disloyalty Programs

Americans have a love-hate relationship with loyalty programs, which we predict will continue to evolve in the next 5 years. Now, about 22% of Americans are in travel loyalty programs, but 21% feel price comparison tools (like KAYAK!) offer better value than traditional airline rewards. This is why we'll start to see loyalty programs shift to cater to more price-conscious travelers. With 72% expecting pricier travel ahead, saving is key - travelers are ready to switch brands to be loyal to the deal instead.

Learn more about KAYAK's WTF predictions HERE .

Methodology

Global Survey insights

PureSpectrum interviewed 9112 respondents aged 18+ in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden who travel for leisure purposes internationally at least once a year. The survey was conducted using an online methodology. A sample of 2000 people were polled in the US, and all other markets had a targeted minimum sample of 1000 completes. The research fieldwork was conducted from August 13 - 20, 2024.

US Survey insights

This survey has been conducted using an online interview administered to members of the YouGov Plc panel of individuals who have agreed to take part in surveys. Total sample size was 1091 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 19th - 20th December 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

KAYAK data analysis

Based on hotel searches made on KAYAK and associated brands in the period between September 1, 2023 and September 15, 2024 for stays between January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024.

About KAYAK

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution .

About The Future Laboratory

The Future Laboratory is one of the world's most renowned futures consultancies. With a unique blend of trend forecasting, consumer insight, brand strategy and innovation, the company has helped to shape, inspire and future-proof organisations globally since 2001.

SOURCE KAYAK