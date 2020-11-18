KAYAK Partners with Lonely Planet on their Best in Travel 2021 Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonely Planet has reimagined its Best in Travel picks for 2021 , to reflect the new world of travel, partnering with KAYAK to seamlessly search destinations making a difference with their focus on sustainability, community and diversity. Rather than delivering a destination bucket list, Lonely Planet focused on how people travel now: outdoors; in family groups; purposefully; with careful attention to the communities they will explore.

With this year's Best in Travel list, Lonely Planet is sharing diverse voices in travel highlighting accessible, inclusive and under-explored experiences, showcasing the people, businesses and places making a difference in 2020.

Destination highlights from Lonely Planet's Best in Travel List 2021 include:

Sustainability - Discover the remarkable people and places transforming travel and making the world a better place – for now and future generations: Rwanda, Palau, Gothenburg, Sweden

Diversity - Celebrate the people and places that illuminate the mosaic of stories and perspectives found around the world: El Hierro, Spain, Hiakai, New Zealand, Gullah Islands, USA

Community - People who live and work within their communities know what kind of travel will benefit them locally, authentic and unforgettable experiences that give back: Kazakhstan, Faroe Islands, Medellín, Colombia

KAYAK is joining Lonely Planet on a shared mission to help people experience the world and to champion those who make travel a force for good– something both organizations think is vital in preparation for a better 2021 and beyond.

"When the time is right for them, we know that travelers will want to explore the world differently. We've partnered with KAYAK not only because of the intuitive widget that is integrated into Lonely Planet content to make it easier to jumpstart those future travel plans, but also because of KAYAK's recent initiatives in the categories we are highlighting in this year's Best in Travel awards," said Mike Nelson, Global Director of Growth and Partnerships at Lonely Planet.

Every traveler can make a difference and, this year, Lonely Planet champions businesses, storytellers and places who make sustainability a top priority. More than ever, travelers are looking for ways to travel more sustainably. In select markets KAYAK's eco-friendly filter and CO2 sorter allow travelers to filter flight searches for greener options.

For those interested in visiting one of the destinations in Lonely Planet's "Best in Travel Picks" for 2021, KAYAK's suite of tools, ranging from Explore to the leading metasearch's Travel Restrictions map , help travelers navigate a COVID-19 world.

For more information on the Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2021 list, go to www.lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel . Award destinations can also be explored with Lonely Planet's Guides app for free and on social media channels via #BestInTravel.

