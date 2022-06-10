KAYAK Recognizes Inn at Palm Springs with 2022 Travel Award

The private dog-friendly hotel earns prestigious recognition from a leading global travel provider.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inn at Palm Springs, a boutique, dog-friendly hotel located in the Palm Springs Uptown Design District, has been recognized by KAYAK as one of the top hotels reviewed by travelers.

KAYAK is a travel search engine that scours the web to provide travelers with valuable information on flights, hotels, and rental cars.

The pool is a favorite spot for global and local travelers alike. Couples, small families, solo travelers, and those traveling with their pups enjoy the relaxing vibe surrounding the property. From stunning palm trees and blooming plumerias to butterflies, hummingbirds, and a 20-foot tall lucky lemon tree that produces year-round - there's a little something for everyone to enjoy.

KAYAK recognizes Inn at Palm Springs because the hotel consistently produces a high satisfaction rating among guests and travel industry experts.

"The Inn at Palm Springs team is proud to be acknowledged by some of the most prestigious brands in travel. These recognitions are only possible through the shared commitment of our housekeeping, front desk and maintenance teams, our suppliers, support from the Palm Springs community, and partners like Rick's Restaurant, who are all committed to providing an outstanding experience for our guests," says Samantha McDermott, Co-Owner and Guest Experience Officer of Inn at Palm Springs.

Inn at Palm Springs now joins an elite group of hotels worldwide awarded both the KAYAK Travel Award and the HotelsCombined Recognition of Excellence. The criteria for each include:

The quality and consistency of reviews.

The absence of recurring or unresolved issues with customers.

The popularity of the property.

The resulting overall score.

"We are truly grateful to our team and all of our partners who positively impact our business and share our mission to provide an exceptional guest experience. We are delighted to be recognized by KAYAK and appreciate all of our guests for providing their positive feedback and for choosing to stay with us," says Paul Kurdian, Co-Owner and General Manager of Inn at Palm Springs.

More About Inn at Palm Springs

Inn at Palm Springs is an independently owned, dog-friendly 18-room hotel located in the Little Tuscany neighborhood of the Palm Springs Uptown Design District. The first hotel in town, just after the Palm Springs Visitor Center and world-famous Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, the Inn, has served as the gateway to Palm Springs since the 1950s. Comfortable, clean, and private, all rooms have tile or hardwood floors and individual A/C and heating units. A favorite spot for local and global travelers, couples, small families, solo guests, and those traveling with their dogs, Inn at Palm Springs offers full hotel buy-outs for corporate meetings, retreats, micro weddings, and other private events. For more information, visit innatpalmsprings.com.

More About KAYAK

Since 2004, KAYAK has been revolutionizing the travel industry. Metasearch for travel? No one was doing it until we did. Today, we process billions of queries across our platforms each year for travel information, helping millions of travelers around the globe make confident decisions. With every query, KAYAK searches hundreds of travel sites to show travelers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages. In over a decade, we've grown from a small office of 14 employees into a company of over 1,000 travel-loving teammates working across seven international brands; KAYAK, SWOODOO, checkfelix, momondo, Cheapflights, Mundi, and HotelsCombined. Together, we make it easier for everyone to experience the world. In 2013, Booking Holdings, the world leader in online travel, acquired KAYAK.

