KAYAK Reveals 2020 Travel Hacker Guide featuring Under-the-Radar, Trending, Wallet-Friendly & Solo Travel Destinations

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK is releasing its 5th annual Travel Hacker Guide featuring data on where to go, when to book and best times to fly. And for the first time since its inception, KAYAK will retire the Most Popular list from the guide to encourage travelers to venture outside of the most searched hotspots.

The 2020 Travel Hacker Guide includes lists, details and data for: Under-the-Radar, Solo Travel, Trending and Wallet-Friendly destinations, as well as guidance on When to Fly.

The inaugural Under-the-Radar list highlights destinations that haven't reached trending status, but should be on your 2020 travel goals. These are destinations that have a high density of hotels, but haven't spiked in travelers' searches just yet. From European getaways to beachside cities, places like Port Elizabeth, South Africa; Santa Maria, Cape Verde; and Puerto Varas, Chili make up this international list.

Another new list reveals the top destinations perfect for solo travelers. According to KAYAK data, these places see more searches for single travelers than anywhere else. From Ushuaia, Argentina to Nuuk, Greenland, you can travel solo with confidence with our data on where to stay and when to book.

And if you are already sick of the cold weather and want to head to a warmer destination like Aruba or Palm Springs, When to Fly reveals that some of the best deals are in February trips, so get searching!

KAYAK's 2020 Travel Hacker Guide reveals the following additional insights:

Hawaii is trending as the Big Island ranks #1 on this year's trending list: Flight searches are up 84% compared to last year, likely due to added flight routes, with more air carriers flying directly into Kona.

Flight searches are up 84% compared to last year, likely due to added flight routes, with more air carriers flying directly into Kona. Mexico continues to trend, but a different city is stealing the limelight: Mexico City (2019's #1 trending destination) fell off the top 10 trending list this year, replaced by the beach towns of Los Cabos - Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo.

(2019's #1 trending destination) fell off the top 10 trending list this year, replaced by the beach towns of - and del Cabo. Travel south to save: Looking to save a few dollars in 2020? Domestic destinations including Orlando , Dallas , Tampa and Albuquerque all make this year's list of wallet-friendly destinations. Want to flex your passport? Check out Guadalajara, Mexico to keep your trip within budget.

Looking to save a few dollars in 2020? Domestic destinations including , , and Albuquerque all make this year's list of wallet-friendly destinations. Want to flex your passport? Check out to keep your trip within budget. Make the most with a two-in-one vacation: Already planning to visit Buenos Aires ? Why not extend the trip for a few days to check out Cordoba, Argentina with a quick direct flight, allowing you to experience its historic backdrop and happening nightlife. Other under-the-radar cities like Port Elizabeth, Tbilisi , and Santa Maria are just a jaunt from major international airports, making them the perfect extension to your international trip.

Already planning to visit ? Why not extend the trip for a few days to check out with a quick direct flight, allowing you to experience its historic backdrop and happening nightlife. Other under-the-radar cities like Port Elizabeth, , and are just a jaunt from major international airports, making them the perfect extension to your international trip. Put away the down-jacket for some spring skiing: For the third year in a row, Denver and Salt Lake City make our Wallet-Friendly Destinations list. Even better - data shows that one of the cheaper months to travel there is April, so sneak in those last few weeks of spring skiing.

For the third year in a row, and make our list. Even better - data shows that one of the cheaper months to travel there is April, so sneak in those last few weeks of spring skiing. Singles are flocking to Colombia : Medellin and Bogota top the list for best destinations for solo travelers with 85% and 84% of flight searches, respectively, being for parties of "one." With a burgeoning nightlife and easy and affordable flights within the country, these two cities are great spots to explore and meet other solo travelers.

For a full list of KAYAK's highlighted destinations in this year's Travel Hacker Guide, as well as best times to fly to key cities, check out the guide here: https://www.kayak.com/travelhacker .

