KAYALI Celebrates the Launch of Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk with Old Hollywood-Inspired Dallas Experience

Hosted at The Crescent Club in Dallas

The venue was transformed into the dreamy world of Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22, inspired by timeless Hollywood glamour

The event invited guests to step into a cinematic world where vintage elegance meets decadence, capturing the fragrance's irresistible blend of luxury and sweetness

Guests arrived on a signature pink carpet before making their way through a series of experiences designed to celebrate confidence, self-expression, and KAYALI's signature approach to fragrance

Throughout the evening, attendees experienced curated moments including a custom step and repeat, fragrance layering bar and photobooth, alongside decadent bites and specialty mocktails inspired by the fragrance. The experience also featured collaborations with calligrapher and engraver Amy DuBois, performances from magician Anthony Dempsey, and a locally renowned DJ and 10-piece band - who helped bring the evening's playful and dazzling vision to life through nostalgic entertainment.

At the heart of the celebration is the launch of Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22, a rich, creamy gourmand fragrance inspired by Mona Kattan's love for caramel, featuring notes of caramel milk, salted caramel, white chocolate, vanilla caviar, soft musk, and caramel santal. The fragrance was born from an April Fool's Day joke in 2025, when KAYALI teased the fictional Kitten Musk | 41. After an overwhelming response from fans asking for the scent to become a reality, Mona Kattan and the KAYALI team brought the playful concept to life as Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22.

The celebration welcomed almost 200 attendees, including leading beauty creators, celebrities, editors, and industry tastemakers. Notable guests included KAYALI Campaign Stars Broderick Hunter, Aminah Kandry and Ketra Beason, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Katherine Puryear, and creators Olivia VanDerMillen, Gabriella Donovan Farias, Desireé Hensley and more.

Throughout the evening, guests embraced the event's Old Hollywood dress code with glamorous looks inspired by vintage cinema and shades of pink and enjoyed standout moments such as a paparazzi-inspired pink Cadillac photo moment and surprise fragrance spritzing via bell service.

The launch reflects KAYALI's commitment to creating fan-favorite fragrances inspired by its passionate global community. Boujee Kitty Caramel Milk | 22 Eau de Parfum is available now at Sephora, Sephora at Kohl's locations, and online in the U.S.

Available Sizes & Pricing:

PRICING USD 100ml* $150 50ml $105 10ml DM $32 10ml TS* $29 1.5ml VOC $4 *Launching December 2026

Retailers:

KAYALI.com (US)

Online at Sephora.com (US)

Select Sephora at Kohl's locations

ABOUT KAYALI

Fueled by passion, KAYALI was founded in 2018 by beauty mogul and fragrance fanatic Mona Kattan. Translating to 'my imagination' in Arabic, KAYALI provides a modern fragrance experience inspired by Mona's rich Middle Eastern heritage and the art of layering scents to help you create your mood, where sharing scents is a ritual and smelling good is both an act of goodwill and self-love. Mona collaborates with some of the world's most renowned perfumers and sources the finest ingredients to create unique juices that are infinitely memorable, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship and tells a special story, from the addictive notes to the multi-faceted jeweled bottles. A global social media powerhouse, Mona's obsession with fragrance has built an engaged community with more than 7 million combined followers. She has appeared in the world's leading publication in the likes of WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and was named one of the most powerful women in the Middle East by Forbes! For more KAYALI news, follow the brand on Instagram or TikTok.

ABOUT dsm-firmenich

A leader in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich pioneers the reinvention of fragrance, flavors, and vital nutrients for a global audience. With a presence in nearly 60 countries and a team of 30,000 employees, dsm-firmenich is committed to sustainability, innovation, and creativity, bringing progress to life™ every day.

SOURCE KAYALI