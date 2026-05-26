Freedom Collection Just Got an Upgrade

Originally introduced as a discovery-led collection, with only Freedom Musk Santal | 34 available in 50ml and the remaining three fragrances offered in 10ml formats, the expansion reflects the growing love and demand for the range. Now available in larger sizes, each scent invites deeper discovery, layering, and self-expression through musk.

Founder Statement: "Our goal has always been to help everyone find a musk or 3 or 4 - that truly resonates with them. Seeing how much love each fragrance has received, expanding the collection into larger formats felt like the natural next step in this journey of self-expression. The story behind this collection is deeply personal to me. It was inspired by my own journey toward independence and learning to fully embrace who I am without holding myself back. I started asking myself, what does freedom smell like? And for me, it had to be musk," Founder & CEO, Mona Kattan.

About the Collection: Anchored by the timeless note of musk, the Freedom Collection reimagines this iconic ingredient through four distinct creations, each designed to celebrate empowerment, authenticity, and unapologetic self-expression. United under the tagline "Find Your Light," the Freedom Collection continues to champion individuality through scent, inviting consumers to explore, layer, and express their truest selves through fragrance.

About the Fragrances:

Fragrances Family Key Notes Perfumer Sizes Ideal For Freedom Musk

Bouquet | 27 Florals Ylang-Ylang,

Turkish Rose,

Vanilla Musk Nathalie Lorson,

Master Perfumer, dsm-firmenich 50ml, 100ml Floral-lovers seeking

luminous, radiant

expression Freedom Musk

Santal | 34 Warm & Spicy Sweet Freesia,

Candied Amber,

Musk Santal Hamid Merati-Kashani,

Principal Perfumer, dsm-firmenich 50ml, 100ml Seekers of sensuality,

confidence, inner peace Freedom Musk

Matcha | 45 Warm & Spicy Matcha,

Sweet Musk,

Bergamot Alexis Grugeon,

Senior Perfumer, dsm-firmenich 50ml, 100ml Mindfulness-focused

consumers; green tea

fragrance enthusiasts Freedom Musk

Latte | 41 Warm & Spicy Pink Pepper,

Chocolate Musk,

Café Latte Florian Gallo,

Principal Perfumer, dsm-firmenich 50ml, 100ml Comfort-seekers;

warm spice

fragrance lovers

Ideal For: Fragrance lovers prioritizing self-expression, empowerment narratives, and multi-scent layering; consumers seeking long-lasting, signature musk fragrances; gift-givers seeking meaningful, personalized fragrance experiences.

About KAYALI:

Fueled by passion, KAYALI was founded in 2018 by beauty mogul and fragrance fanatic Mona Kattan. Translating to 'my imagination' in Arabic, KAYALI provides a modern fragrance experience inspired by Mona's rich Middle Eastern heritage and the art of layering scents to help you create your mood, where sharing scents is a ritual and smelling good is both an act of goodwill and self-love. Mona collaborates with some of the world's most renowned perfumers and sources the finest ingredients to create unique juices that are infinitely memorable, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship and tells a special story, from addictive notes to multi-faceted jeweled bottles.

About Founder Mona Kattan:

7+ million combined social media followers

Featured in: WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Elle

WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Elle Recognition: Named one of the most powerful women in the Middle East by Forbes

SOURCE KAYALI