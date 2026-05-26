Freedom Collection Just Got an Upgrade

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KAYALI

May 26, 2026, 11:03 ET

KAYALI is introducing new 50ml & 100ml sizes, giving its community even more to spray, layer, and love.

  • KAYALI expands its bestselling Freedom Musk Collection with new 50ml and 100ml Eau de Parfum formats across four fragrances—Bouquet | 27 (Florals), Santal | 34, Matcha | 45, and Latte | 41 (Warm & Spicy)—enabling deeper fragrance exploration and multi-scent layering, available May 2026 at KAYALI.com and Sephora USA.
  • All four fragrances are cruelty-free, feature ethically-sourced ingredients, and are collaboratively developed with master perfumers from dsm-firmenich, aligning with KAYALI's commitment to premium craftsmanship and sustainable luxury fragrance creation.
  • Founded by Mona Kattan (7M+ social followers, Forbes Top 50 Power List), KAYALI positions the Freedom Collection as an empowerment-focused fragrance line celebrating authenticity and self-expression, with each scent designed for specific consumer personas—from mindfulness-seekers (Matcha) to comfort-seekers (Latte) to confidence-builders (Santal).

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of its most transformative fragrance collection yet, KAYALI reintroduces Freedom with an exciting new chapter. The brand now unveils Freedom Musk Bouquet | 27, Freedom Musk Santal | 34, Freedom Musk Matcha | 45, and Freedom Musk Latte | 41 in 50ml and 100ml Eau de Parfum formats, inviting fragrance lovers to fully immerse themselves in the world of Freedom and discover their signature musk scent.

Originally introduced as a discovery-led collection, with only Freedom Musk Santal | 34 available in 50ml and the remaining three fragrances offered in 10ml formats, the expansion reflects the growing love and demand for the range. Now available in larger sizes, each scent invites deeper discovery, layering, and self-expression through musk.

Founder Statement: "Our goal has always been to help everyone find a musk or 3 or 4 - that truly resonates with them. Seeing how much love each fragrance has received, expanding the collection into larger formats felt like the natural next step in this journey of self-expression. The story behind this collection is deeply personal to me. It was inspired by my own journey toward independence and learning to fully embrace who I am without holding myself back. I started asking myself, what does freedom smell like? And for me, it had to be musk," Founder & CEO, Mona Kattan.

About the Collection: Anchored by the timeless note of musk, the Freedom Collection reimagines this iconic ingredient through four distinct creations, each designed to celebrate empowerment, authenticity, and unapologetic self-expression. United under the tagline "Find Your Light," the Freedom Collection continues to champion individuality through scent, inviting consumers to explore, layer, and express their truest selves through fragrance.

About the Fragrances:

Fragrances

Family

Key Notes

Perfumer

Sizes

Ideal For

Freedom Musk   
Bouquet | 27

Florals

Ylang-Ylang,
Turkish Rose,
Vanilla Musk

Nathalie Lorson,
Master Perfumer,

dsm-firmenich

50ml, 100ml   

Floral-lovers seeking
luminous, radiant
expression

Freedom Musk
Santal | 34

Warm & Spicy   

Sweet Freesia,
Candied Amber,
Musk Santal

Hamid Merati-Kashani, 
Principal Perfumer,

dsm-firmenich

50ml, 100ml

Seekers of sensuality,
confidence, inner peace 

Freedom Musk
Matcha | 45

Warm & Spicy

Matcha,
Sweet Musk,
Bergamot

Alexis Grugeon,
Senior Perfumer,

dsm-firmenich

50ml, 100ml

Mindfulness-focused
consumers; green tea
fragrance enthusiasts

Freedom Musk
Latte | 41

Warm & Spicy

Pink Pepper,
Chocolate Musk, 
Café Latte

Florian Gallo,
Principal Perfumer,

dsm-firmenich

50ml, 100ml

Comfort-seekers;
warm spice
fragrance lovers

Ideal For: Fragrance lovers prioritizing self-expression, empowerment narratives, and multi-scent layering; consumers seeking long-lasting, signature musk fragrances; gift-givers seeking meaningful, personalized fragrance experiences.

About KAYALI:
Fueled by passion, KAYALI was founded in 2018 by beauty mogul and fragrance fanatic Mona Kattan. Translating to 'my imagination' in Arabic, KAYALI provides a modern fragrance experience inspired by Mona's rich Middle Eastern heritage and the art of layering scents to help you create your mood, where sharing scents is a ritual and smelling good is both an act of goodwill and self-love. Mona collaborates with some of the world's most renowned perfumers and sources the finest ingredients to create unique juices that are infinitely memorable, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship and tells a special story, from addictive notes to multi-faceted jeweled bottles.

About Founder Mona Kattan:

  • 7+ million combined social media followers
  • Featured in: WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Elle
  • Recognition: Named one of the most powerful women in the Middle East by Forbes

SOURCE KAYALI

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